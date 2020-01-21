FISHERSVILLE — Don’t look now but Buffalo Gap is a major player again in the Shenandoah District.
The Bison scored their second marquee boys basketball victory in five days Tuesday night after dominating the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets 64-41 on the road.
Gap’s program is only two years removed from a winless season, and now the Bison are tied for second place with Staunton.
Against the struggling Hornets, the Bison never trailed and led by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter.
Weston Smith spearheaded Gap’s assault, scoring a game-high 23 points, including eight in the first quarter when the Bison took an 11-point advantage.
“We have struggled at getting off to good starts,” Smith said. “We had confidence coming off our big win Friday. We didn’t want to dig ourselves an early hole and have to fight to get out.”
Smith was a part of the winless season as a sophomore, and couldn’t be happier to be in today’s position.
“It’s a completely different feel coming to the gym now,” he said. “It was a struggle a couple years ago to get excited for practice. Now we are hungry to get into the gym. We have worked hard the last couple years to get ourselves to this point.”
Gap (11-3, 2-1), fresh off the program’s first-ever win over Staunton/Robert E. Lee, sustained the momentum on the road. The Bison came into Tuesday the No. 4 seeds in Region 2B where the top eight teams based on a points system qualify for the regional tournament.
The Bison had a double-digit lead less than three minutes into the game. Smith and Andrew Weatherman drilled 3-pointers, while Weatherman popped a short jumper for a quick 8-0 margin. Tanner Rivenburg’s old-fashioned three-point play gave Gap an 11-1 lead at the 5:11 mark.
Smith’s second bomb of the period pushed the Bison into a 19-8 advantage going to the second quarter. The Hornets hurt themselves with six turnovers in the first eight minutes, while the Bison didn’t turn the ball over.
Smith’s hot-shooting from long-range continued to start the period as he third triple extended the margin to 22-8.
Wilson had its best offensive spurt of the first half, scoring six unanswered points, the last four by sophomore Josh Johnson, slicing the deficit to 22-14.
But the Bison responded with a 7-2 run to get the lead back to 14, and they carried a 38-25 margin to the locker room.
“We wanted to keep the lead around 13 in the first part of the third quarter,” Gap head coach Chad Ward said. “We did that and then extended the lead as the game went on.”
Ward couldn’t be more pleased with the turnaround.
“It has been a long time coming for the five seniors,” he said. “They have been working since freshmen to get here. I have told everyone I will judge the last two years after being here five. This is the group that we started out with when I came to Gap.”
The Hornets never got closer than the 13-point halftime deficit in the second half. Wilson only scored 16 points over the final 16 minutes.
“Gap put on a clinic,” Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “They beat us in every phase of the game.”
Despite the loss, Wilson keeps a one-game lead over Fort Defiance in the race for the Shenandoah District’s automatic berth to the Region 3C playoffs. Since there is no district tournament, the best district record between Wilson (3-8, 1-2) and Fort earns the single spot, while the other has to hope for the lone at-large bid. Should the two teams end with identical district records, there will be a special playoff game. Head-to-head is not a tiebreaker.
Weatherman added 19 points to Gap’s attack, including a trio of 3s.
Matt Poole was the lone Hornet in double figures with 13.
Wilson is back on the court Wednesday for a road trip to fellow Region 3C competitor Monticello, a team the Hornets dominated 65-46 in Fishersville on Jan. 13, before returning home Friday for a key matchup against Fort Defiance. Gap hosts Riverheads, the top-ranked team in Region 1B, on Friday.
Gap posted a 50-44 win in the jayvee game. Jackson Ingram led the Bison with 13 points, while Jamie Hewitt added 12. For the Hornets, Ryan Mundie tallied 12 and Lucas Schatz 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.