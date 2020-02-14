FISHERSVILLE — Staunton leaned on senior leaders Friday night to defeat Wilson Memorial 77-69 in a Shenandoah District boys basketball game at Wilson.
The loss by the Green Hornets forces a special playoff game Tuesday with Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft High School. The Indians defeated Buffalo Gap, 78-64, on Friday to force the playoff game. The winner of Tuesday’s game will earn a Region 3C playoff berth.
Staunton was led by senior guard Javon Battle’s 19 points. Battle is one of seven seniors for The Storm, who improved to 11-8 with Friday’s win. Staunton advances to the Region 2B playoffs next week.
Staunton Coach Terrell Mickens credited Battle and other veteran players with Friday’s win.
“We turned the ball over a lot in the first half,” Mickens said.
The second half of Friday’s game was different, he said. The Storm didn’t rely as much on outside shots and “attacked the basket,” Mickens said.
The Storm got off to a strong start, leading 22-13 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was the highlight of Friday’s game for the homestanding Green Hornets, who fell to 8-14 overall, and 4-6 in the Shenandoah District.
Wilson Memorial reeled off 12 consecutive points over a four-plus minute period in the second quarter. Matt LaGrua hit layup to start the run with seven minutes left, and make it a 24-17 game. He capped the rally with another layup with 2:25 left in the half with a layup to put the Green Hornets up 27-24.
The Storm regained the lead on a pair of Ethan Painter free throws at 28-27 with just over two minutes left before halftime, and never trailed again.
Wilson battled to within 4 points at 64-60 in the final two minutes on a basket by Matt Poole, but could come no closer. Poole led Wilson with 24 points.
