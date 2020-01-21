GREENVILLE — Staunton opened up an 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter and then held off a late Riverheads rally Tuesday night to take a 55-52 victory in Shenandoah District boys’ basketball action.
The third quarter proved to be disastrous for the Gladiators as they scored just one bucket in the quarter and that came with just 45 seconds left on the clock.
The Storm took advantage of the scoring drought, turning a 28-26 halftime deficit into a 37-29 lead. Javon Battle sparked the Storm to the lead with six points. Grant Painter hit a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left for Riverheads’ only bucket of the third quarter before Jerrod Meadows hit two foul shots for the Storm, giving the visitors a 39-32 lead entering the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer by Ethan Painter gave the Storm their biggest lead of the game, 46-34, early in the fourth quarter. The lead was still 11 points, 50-39 when Battle penetrated the Riverheads defense for layup.
The Gladiators then reeled off six straight points to get back into contention. Ryan Farris made two free throws and two straight Staunton turnovers led to layups by Elijah Dunlap and Honor Robinson, trimming the Storm lead to 50-45, with 2:25 left in the game.
Missed opportunities at the foul line by the Storm allowed the home team to pull closer. Staunton’s Jamal Brown made 1-of-2 foul shots before a layup by Grant Painter pulled Riverheads to within four, 51-47. Battle then hit 1-of-2 at the line and Dunlap countered with a 3-pointer, making it a two-point game, 54-52, with 1:01 left.
Staunton then executed in the half-court for the biggest bucket of the night as Battle worked into the lane and found Elijah Simms open for an easy layup, giving Staunton a 54-50 lead with 35 seconds on the clock.
Grant Painter worked inside for bucket o keep the Riverheads’ hopes alive with 11 seconds left. The Gladiators then fouled Simms and the Storm senior hit the first foul shot, but missed the second, leaving the door open for the Gladiators.
Riverheads worked the ball into the frontcourt and called timeout with six seconds left. Adam Painter took the shot to tie but his 3-pointer from the right corner was short as Staunton escaped with the three-point, 55-52, victory.
Staunton assistant coach Tim Crawford, running the team Tuesday for head coach Terrell Mickens who missed the game due to personal reasons, was pleased with his team’s effort in the second half.
“I didn’t think we were very tough at the defensive end in the first and second quarters,” said Crawford. “We made some adjustments at halftime and we talked about playing better defense. The second half, I thought we were much better.”
Battle led the Storm with 19 points and Ethan Painter added 14. Painter hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter that helped Staunton turn an eight-point deficit into a one-point lead.
“Ethan hit some big shots for us early,” Crawford said. “He’s capable of doing that. I thought those shots gave the team a big lift at that point of the game.”
Grant Painter led Riverheads with 20 points and Dunlap scored 18.
“Grant’s going to score. He’s a good shooter and he’s a smart offensive player,” Crawford said. “We wanted to make him work hard for every shot he got and then, we wanted to make him work hard on defense. We tried to wear him down.”
Staunton also won the junior varsity game.
