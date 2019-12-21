HARRISONBURG — Earlier this year, Harrisonburg High School recognized former head coach Roger Bergey by naming the basketball court in his honor.
Saturday afternoon the school continued to honor the legacy of their former coach by hosting the first Roger Bergey Classic with five high school games.
Older fans in the area and fans who know the history of high school hoops in the Shenandoah Valley are certainly familiar with Coach Bergey.
Bergey arrived at Harrisonburg High School in 1972 and during his career the Blue Streaks won 428 games and two state championships.
The games in the late 70s between Bergey’s Blue Streaks with Ralph Sampson and Paul Hatcher’s Robert E. Lee Fighting Leemen with Big Mike Madden were legendary.
Bergey won his two state titles back to back in 1978 and 1979 with Sampson in the middle.
Current Harrisonburg head coach Don Burgess, who played for Bergey organized Saturday’s event.
According to Burgess, Bergey was much more than a basketball coach to the youngsters growing up in Harrisonburg.
“For coach, it was always more than just basketball,” Burgess said. “He taught us so many life lessons through the game of basketball. He wanted us to be good players, but he also wanted us to grow up and be good men, good husbands, good fathers. He was a great mentor for a lot of young men in Harrisonburg.
Burgess intends to make the Bergey Classic an annual event.
“We definitely want to do this every year on the last Saturday before Christmas. A lot of people come back to town at this time of the year and it gives them a chance to come watch some basketball and also honor Coach Bergey. We had a lot of coach’s former players at the game today.
“I’d also like to thank the teams for coming to play today,” Burgess continued. “They had to rearrange schedules, but all were excited to be here. Some of the coaches today didn’t know Coach Bergey, but they had heard of him. They were honored to play in the first event.”
» Heritage 81, Staunton 70: Heritage outscored the Storm 28-18 in the third quarter to take a 62-46 lead and held off Staunton in the final eight minutes for the victory.
Staunton opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 spurt to get back in the game. Malcolm Elliston worked inside for a bucket and Jamal Brown knocked down a 3-pointer to cap the run and pull Staunton to within 62-57 with five minutes left. The Storm could get no closer as Heritage finished off the 81-70 victory.
Javon Battle led Staunton with 20 points and Ethan Painter added 12.
» Nelson County 94, Stuarts Draft 83: Stuarts Draft’s high-octane offensive machine ran out of gas in the fourth quarter as the Governors rallied for the victory.
Draft entered the final quarter with a 67-54 lead, but Nelson outscored the Cougars 40-16 in the final eight minutes to take the win.
Brice Wilson led the Governors with 28 points while Freddie Watkins paced the Draft with 15.
» Peninsula Catholic 56, Eastern Mennonite 54: A pair of local products played for Eastern Mennonite in a game that came down to the wire.
Chance Church, a former Wilson Memorial player, scored nine points and former Robert E. Lee player Nick Jones added four points for the Flames.
» Other Scores: William Monroe defeated Luray 49-33 in the first game of the day and Fauquier edged the host Blue Streaks 81-78 in overtime in the final game of the day.
