GREENVILLE — It was a tale of two halves and two teams going in opposite directions Friday night at Riverheads in Shenandoah District girls’ basketball action.
The first half belonged to the Lady Gladiators who owned a commanding 20-9 lead at the break, but the second half was all Staunton. In the end, the Storm prevailed 39-36.
The loss was the fifth straight district loss for the Gladiators, sending them tumbling to 10-8 overall and 3-5 in the district. Staunton, on the other hand, picked up its second district game in a row to lift its record to 8-9 overall and 2-6 in the district.
“I am so proud of my kids. They played so hard and battled back,” Staunton coach Eric Payne said of his players. The week was a good one for Payne’s team that was winless in the district before picking up a win Tuesday against Buffalo Gap and then adding its second win Friday night. “This will help us play with confidence,” he added.
The evening started off being an all-Gladiator affair, with the home team going up 11-2 after the first period. Hannah Grub hit two inside shots and one from downtown to tally seven of those points. Savanna Crawford and Berkeley Tyree added a bucket apiece as well. Keziah Williams was the only Staunton player to score in that period.
The Storm almost played the Gladiators even in the second period, but when Grubb heaved up a shot from long range at the buzzer, the home team was able to take a 20-9 lead into the locker room.
The tide turned after the break. Led by sophomore Emma Witt, who was scoreless in the first half, Staunton came out in the third period with a new attitude. Witt took the ball inside for two and then Kellsye Miller pushed the ball inside for four more to cut into the lead. The Gladiators managed four points of their own, but Witt scored on a fast break and Alayia Robinson canned a pair of free throws to stay close.
Staunton then went on an 8-0 scoring spree to pull within one, 24-23. Tyree hit two on a fast break to keep the Gladiators in front, but Witt answered with two more drives to the basket. Her second bucket, with 1:15 remaining in the period, put the visitors up, 27-26.
Witt opened the final quarter with another driving shot to give the Storm a 29-26 lead. Although the Gladiators pulled within one on several occasions down the stretch, they could never regain control. The Storm worked the ball for the last minute of the game, forcing Riverheads to foul.
The ploy should have worked, because Staunton missed three straight attempts at the free throw line, but the Gladiators could not get the ball to drop at the other end. Witt’s two free throws with 2.3 seconds left then sealed the win, 39-36.
“We had plenty of opportunities but we couldn’t put the ball in the hole,” said Gladiator coach Preston Woods.
For the evening, Witt led all scorers with 15. Grubb had 13 and Tyree 10 for Riverheads. Riverheads did win the junior varsity match-up, 33-24.
