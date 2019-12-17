STAUNTON — Staunton remained unbeaten on the young girls’ basketball season Tuesday night after the Storm whipped the undermanned Waynesboro Little Giants 60-24 in nondistrict play at the Paul Hatcher gym.
The Storm have opened the new season with three straight wins under first-year head coach Eric Payne, who spent the last two years as an assistant at Fort Defiance and the previous 16 seasons before that at EMU also as an assistant.
“I have always wanted to be a head coach,” Payne said. “I put in my time, and I am glad Staunton took a chance on me. It was in the back of my mind I could do this, and now I can check it off the bucket list.”
For the Giants, the already-thin roster keeps dwindling as only six players remain after starting out with eight. Only five played Tuesday as one was suspended for violation of team rules. It was the second straight game the Giants only had five available.
“The girls played hard, but what can you do with only five players,” Waynesboro head coach Kevin Loker said. “All five gave their best.”
With the scored tied at 3, the Storm took the lead for good with an 8-0 spurt that was started and finished by Jnaejah Martin baskets.
Cierra Bruce, who had all nine of Waynesboro’s first-quarter points on 3-pointers, drilled back-to-back bombs that sliced the deficit to 13-9. Staunton finished the period on a 7-0 run, highlighted by Alayia Robinson’s triple for a 20-9 advantage.
The Storm blew the game wide open in the second period by holding Waynesboro scoreless for 6:22, while scoring 14 unanswered points for a 34-9 cushion. Csayjah Whitelow and Keziah Williams each had two baskets during the blitz.
Staunton enjoyed a 39-11 lead at the break, which came in large part to forcing the Giants into 17 first-half turnovers.
The game hit running clock at the 30-point margin to begin the second half when Kaleah Johnson converted an offensive rebound.
Waynesboro did outscore the Storm 6-2 in the final eight minutes.
“This is only our third game, so the girls are still learning my system,” Payne said. “We have a lot of good pieces, and we need to keep working on coming together as a family. If we continue to mesh, we should have a good season.”
Payne spent most of the game running in and out different lineups and working on his schemes.
“I wasn’t trying to run up the score or embarrass Waynesboro in any way, but because of the lack of games we have played, I needed to work on a lot of things for down the road,” Payne said.
Emma Witt, one of seven sophomores on Staunton’s 13-player roster that has only one senior, led the Storm with 19 points, while Williams added nine. Johnson and Robinson contributed seven apiece.
Bruce scored 15 of the Giants’ 24 points, including the trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Waynesboro (0-5) is right back on the court Wednesday for a road trip to Fluvanna County before finishing up prior to the holidays Friday at Fort Defiance. The Giants return from the break Jan. 3 at Riverheads.
Staunton (3-0) wraps up its pre-Christmas schedule Thursday at home against unbeaten Turner Ashby. The Storm are then off until Jan. 3 for a rematch at the Knights.
The Storm won the jayvee game 30-20 behind Emma Shuey’s nine points. Mattie Ledford and Analise Moore each had five for the Giants.
