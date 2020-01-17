STAUNTON — Staunton used a big third-quarter run Thursday night to gain separation on Stuart Hall as the Storm pulled away for a 65-46 victory over the Dragons in nondistrict girls basketball at the Paul Hatcher gym.
Staunton had come into the game losing three of its last four contests, while the Dragons, who were playing only their second game since Dec. 10, have now lost two straight after starting the season 5-0.
The Storm led 17-13 after the first quarter and pushed the advantage to 30-25 at the break. Keziah Williams and Emma Witt accounted for 20 of Staunton’s first-half points with 11 and nine, respectively. Rudy Adkins poured in 16 for the Dragons, while Lexie Lee added seven.
Staunton hit a scoring drought to begin the second half, and the Dragons took advantage to seize a 31-30 lead. The Storm finally responded by scoring eight unanswered points and finishing the quarter on a 16-3 outburst to regain the upper hand for good at 46-34.
The Storm carried the momentum into the final eight minutes as they never let the Dragons back into the game.
Witt led the Storm with 24 points, while Adkins had a game-high 30 to spark Stuart Hall.
Staunton (5-3) returns to the Shenandoah District wars Friday with a home clash against Buffalo Gap. Stuart Hall (5-2) has a VACA Central District home showdown Friday with rival Ridgeview Christian.
