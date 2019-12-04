STAUNTON — Stuart Hall came away with a pair of victories Wednesday night over rival Grace Christian in VACA Central District boys’ and girls’ basketball play.
The Dragon boys rolled over the Warriors 59-40. Stuart Hall (5-1, 2-0) led 28-15 at halftime and was never seriously threatened in the second half.
Lucas Nkunzumwami sparked the Dragons with 20 points. Derrick Weeks paced the Warriors with a strong double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.
In the girls’ game, Stuart Hall (4-0, 2-0) bolted to a 19-8 advantage at the break and cruised to a 42-28 victory.
Makenna Swanson paced the Dragons with 14 points, while Lexie Lee contributed 12.
Both Grace teams (boys 1-3, 0-2; girls 1-3, 0-2) host Highland County on Friday in the first round of the Grace Christian Tip-Off Tournament.
Stuart Hall returns to the court Tuesday for a doubleheader against Regents School.
