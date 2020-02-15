STAUNTON — Stuart Hall wrapped up its regular season basketball schedules Friday night by sweeping Holy Cross Regional.
The Dragons claimed the girls game 54-45, while the boys escaped with a close 48-45 victory.
In the girls game, Stuart Hall (13-7) trailed by one at halftime, but pulled away in the second half for the win. Lexie Lee sparked the Dragons with 23 points, while Ruby Adkins added 21.
Three Dragons scored in double figures to lead the boys to the triumph. Chris Littlefield led the way with 14, while Hutson Rising tallied 11 and Lucas Nkunzumwami contributed 10. Stuart Hall finished the regular season with a 12-7 record.
The games were the last that will be played against Holy Cross Regional as the school is shutting down at the end of the year.
Both Stuart Hall squads receive first-round byes in the VACA North Region tournament, which begins Monday. The top-seeded girls play the winner of Blue Ridge Christian-Regents School 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ridgeview Christian, while the second-seeded boys will take on the Ridgeview Christian-United Christian Academy winner at 8:15 p.m. Friday, also at Ridgeview Christian.
The consolation and championship games are scheduled for Saturday at Ridgeview Christian.
