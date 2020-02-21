STUARTS DRAFT — Stuart Hall rolled into the VACA North Region boys basketball tournament championship after the Dragons whipped the hosting Ridgeview Christian Crusaders 52-32 on Friday night in the semifinals.
Lucas Nkunzumwami sparked the Dragons with 17 points, while Chris Littlefield contributed 16.
Levi Nice led the Crusaders with 12 points, all coming in the first half. Unfortunately Nice, who suffered a knee injury early in the season, re-injured the knee and is out for the rest of the postseason.
Stuart Hall meets Regents School in the championship clash 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Ridgeview Christian. The Crusaders battle Blue Ridge Christian in the 11:45 a.m. consolation. Ridgeview needs a victory in the third-place game to keep its season alive and advance to next week’s VACA state tournament.
