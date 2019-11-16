STAUNTON — Stuart Hall rode Chris Littlefield’s 24-point outburst to a 76-48 victory over Roanoke Valley Christian on Friday in nonconference boys basketball play.
Littlefield drained six 3-pointers as the Dragons led from start to finish in securing their first victory of the season. Stuart Hall bounced back from a tough 55-52 setback to Fishburne Military on Thursday.
Lucas Nkunzumwami added 18 points for the Dragons.
Stuart Hall (1-1) opens its VACA Central District schedule Monday with a visit from Blue Ridge Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.