STAUNTON — Stuart Hall rode Chris Littlefield’s 24-point outburst to a 76-48 victory over Roanoke Valley Christian on Friday in nonconference boys basketball play.

Littlefield drained six 3-pointers as the Dragons led from start to finish in securing their first victory of the season. Stuart Hall bounced back from a tough 55-52 setback to Fishburne Military on Thursday.

Lucas Nkunzumwami added 18 points for the Dragons.

Stuart Hall (1-1) opens its VACA Central District schedule Monday with a visit from Blue Ridge Christian.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.