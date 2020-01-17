STAUNTON — Stuart Hall made it a clean sweep of rival Ridgeview Christian on Friday night by winning the boys and girls basketball contests in VACA Central District play.
Stuart Hall broke a two-game losing streak by winning the tightly contested girls game 49-46. Graycee McClure led Ridgeview with 21 points and Nichelle Elijah added 11.
The Dragons had an easier time in the boys game, posting an easy 63-27 victory. Edward Riley topped Ridgeview with seven points. Levi Nice and Noah Reinmann each tallied six.
