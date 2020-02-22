STUARTS DRAFT — Stuart Hall took third place in the VACA North Region girls basketball tournament Saturday after the Dragons dumped the hosting Ridgeview Christian Crusaders 53-34 in the consolation game.
The Dragons bounced back after their heartbreaking 53-50 loss to Regents School in Friday’s semifinals. Stuart Hall had gone undefeated in the VACA Central District during the regular season with a 9-0 record.
Ruby Adkins sparked the Dragons with 24 points, while Lexi Lee added 14 and McKenna Swanson 10.
For the Crusaders, Kadri Romanin tallied 17 points.
Both teams advance to next week’s VACA state tournament and will open on the road in the quarterfinals. Stuart Hall plays at the South Region’s No. 2 team, while Ridgeview Christian is at the South’s No. 1 seed.
