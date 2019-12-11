STAUNTON — Stuart Hall and Regents School split games a pair Tuesday night in VACA Central District boys’ and girls’ basketball action.
The Dragons won the girls’ contest 48-31 to remain unbeaten after building a comfortable 27-14 halftime advantage.
Ruby Adkins led the Dragons with 22 points, while Lexie Lee added 21.
Stuart Hall (5-0, 3-0) competes Friday and Saturday in the St. Anne’s-Belfield tournament.
The boys suffered a 65-46 setback to Regents School. The Dragons fell behind 43-18 at the break and couldn’t dig out of the hole despite a strong fourth quarter.
Chris Littlefield had 15 points for the Dragons.
Stuart Hall (5-2, 2-1) is participating in the Staunton Invitational on Friday and Saturday in the Paul Hatcher gym. The Dragons play Luray on Friday and Covington on Saturday, while the Storm battles Covington on Friday and Luray on Saturday.
In the two middle school games, the Stuart Hall girls lost 26-23 as Mary Blair Tankard scored 11 points. The boys roared to a 30-4 lead at the half en route to a 58-14 romp.
