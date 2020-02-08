STAUNTON — Stuart Hall came away with a pair of VACA Central District road victories Friday night over intracity rival Grace Christian.
In the girls game, the Dragons took a seven-point halftime lead en route to a 43-22 win. Ruby Adkins led the way with 28 points. Sydney Walker topped Grace with nine points.
Stuart Hall’s boys clinched their second straight Central District regular season title with a 49-29 triumph. The defense limited Grace to three second-quarter points.
Chris Littlefield paced the Dragons with 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Andreas Forero chipped in 10.
Both teams were also in action Saturday. The boys whipped Bath County 68-56 in a home makeup game, while the girls fell on the road at Eastern Mennonite 46-35.
Stuart Hall’s boys and girls wrap up their VACA Central District schedules Monday at Ridgeview Christian.
