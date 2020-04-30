STAUNTON — For the past five seasons, Stuart Hall girls basketball coach LaShaunda Roberson has been steadily building a dominant program at this small college preparatory school in downtown Staunton. Two of the main reasons for this success are senior Lexie Lee and sophomore Ruby Adkins.
In the season just completed, Lee became the most prolific scorer in school history, completing her high school career with a total of 1,638 points. This season alone, she averaged 20 points and 15 rebounds per contest.
“She’s left a legacy and she’s going to be hard to replace,” Roberson said. “She’s an excellent all-around player who has a love and passion for the game, is a level-headed leader. She is a powerhouse player all over the court, makes huge plays and doesn’t back down from any competition.”
Lee’s story is one of those that inspires. Sustaining a season-ending ACL injury, she put in the hard rehabilitation and came back to the team the next year just a week before the opening of play.
A Staunton resident, Lee has excelled in the Stuart Hall environment.
“I’ve been very lucky,” Lee said. “Coach and I have a bond like no other. It really has been like family being here. I think the girls basketball program has grown a lot and the community around here has been so supportive.”
Roberson and Lee arrived at Stuart Hall at the same time and have grown and developed as coach and player together for the past five years. Players at the school are allowed to play varsity level beginning in the eighth grade.
This season, Adkins joined Lee as another 1,000-plus points scorer, going over the milestone mark in just her third season.
“It’s been a dream,” Adkins said. “I never thought this could happen in my sophomore year. It’s absolutely incredible.”
As the Dragons’ point guard, Adkins averaged 25 points, seven assists and five rebounds this season, earning the state most valuable player award for the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA). Her assists ranked 17th in the nation among like-sized private schools.
“Ruby is a very confident player. She can dribble and she can shoot from anywhere,” Roberson said. “She has natural athleticism, she knows there is always room for improvement and she works every day on being a better athlete.”
As the point guard, Adkins has benefited directly from her coach. Roberson played the point for R.E. Lee High School and at Eastern Mennonite University.
“I had an incredible opportunity to play as an eighth-grader. Coach has trust in me and that’s given me confidence,” Adkins said.
With Lee graduating this spring, Adkins will take over even more of a leadership role.
“Every season I just focus on playing my all. We will be young, but I think most of the players will be coming back,” Adkins said.
The Dragons have been a dominant factor in the VACA the past five seasons. In 2017, they won the state championship in Lee’s sophomore season, defeating nearby Grace Christian in the title game. This season, Stuart Hall came in third in the state and was runner-up in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
Together, Roberson and Lee have notched 91 career wins in those five seasons. Lee is the only player in VACA history to be named first-team all-state five years in a row.
Roberson now has coached three 1,000 point scorers at Stuart Hall, as Lee and Adkins joined Jade Winbish, who hit that milestone last season.
“As a coach, I work to build a positive winning program,” Roberson said. “I make sure my girls respect the teams that come before us and understand how hard they have worked, but also make sure we work just as hard to keep our winning tradition. They work hard and they work together and having a program like that will attract other athletes to want to come and join.”
