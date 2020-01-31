STAUNTON — Stuart Hall swept a pair of games from United Christian Academy on Friday in VACA Central District play.
The Dragon girls won 56-33, while the boys also won easily 63-35.
The girls led 33-13 at halftime and didn’t look back in the second half. Ruby Adkins paced the Dragons with 23 points.
The boys improved to 8-6 behind Chris Littlefield’s 18 points and Hutson Rising’s 18. Lawrence Tankard came off the bench for seven points and seven rebounds.
The girls travel to Blue Ridge Christian on Saturday, while the boys host Fishburne Military on Wednesday.
