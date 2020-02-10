STUARTS DRAFT — Stuart Hall’s boys and girls basketball teams put exclamation points on their respective VACA Central District schedules by going undefeated Monday night as the Dragons took a pair of victories off rival Ridgeview Christian.
The girls finished 9-0 in the Central District by escaping the Crusaders 63-53. Lexie Lee sparked the Dragons with 27 points, while Ruby Adkins added 24. For Ridgeview, Kadri Romanin had 20 points and Graycee McClure 11.
The boys posted an unblemished 8-0 district mark after manhandling Ridgeview 78-39. Lucas Nkunzumwami keyed Stuart Hall with 22 points and Chris Littlefield tallied 11. Ridgeview’s Edward Riley had 20.
Stuart Hall (boys 11-7 overall; girls 12-6 overall) has the girls hosting Covenant School on Thursday before both teams wrap up the regular season Friday with home games against Holy Cross Regional, a school that is closing down at the end of the school year.
Ridgeview (boys 6-11, 2-5; girls 8-7, 4-4) finishes its regular season Tuesday at home against Blue Ridge Christian in VACA Central District clashes.
Both schools will compete in the VACA North Region tournament, which starts Monday.
