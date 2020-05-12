STUARTS DRAFT — The mastermind behind “The System” is leaving the system.
Stuarts Draft boys basketball head coach Mike Gale has resigned to become the athletic director at Rockbridge County High School.
Gale’s final approval for his new job came Tuesday during the Rockbridge County School Board’s monthly meeting.
“I had a good run at Draft, but I thought the time had come to look around to see what else is out here,” he said. “The AD position has always interested and intrigued me. I know it will offer more challenges and different challenges.”
Gale, who said he isn’t shutting the door on coaching again, did an internship under Stuarts Draft AD Steve Hartley in 2015 during the fall season while working on his master’s degree in sports management from Liberty University.
“That internship was sort of the beginning,” he said. “The Rockbridge job popped up (Rick Lollis retired) and decided to apply and see what would happen. I have been trying to pick up on as much as a can before getting started.”
Gale’s first foray into administration is coming in uncertain times with COVID-19 casting a dark cloud over whether the fall sports season will be played, and if it is played, what form it may take.
Hartley, who has been the AD at Draft for 15 years, said Gale was one of his first hires.
“Mike is a class act and a special person. I am sad to see him go, but I respect his decision,” Hartley said. “I dare say there isn’t a coach out there that outworks him.”
Gale, who spent 14 years at Draft and recorded 182 victories, breathed a new level of excitement into the Cougars’ program and Augusta County basketball when he installed ‘The System’ nine years ago.
It was a style of play not seen in the area before, featuring five-man substitutions virtually every minute, 3-point shots galore at any time or place on the floor and a trapping pressure defense, all of which were played at a breakneck pace on both ends of the floor.
Gale implemented “The System” after becoming disenchanted with the direction of the program after his first five years.
“I didn’t like playing 42-40 games and having five or more players not playing regularly,” he said. “We just didn’t have an identity in the program.”
The overall foundation for ‘The System’ came from Division III Grinnell College, which is located in Iowa, but Gale emphasized not the offensive structure.
“We tweaked a lot of things to fit the high school game,” he said. “I wasn’t sure at the beginning how it was going to work out. We struggled in the early going. If I hadn’t talked to a lot of coaches who told me to have patience, I may not have stuck with it. I’m glad I did. It was one of the best thing that I did in coaching.
“Every guy on the team contributes somehow in every game,” Gale said. “But the players have to buy in to make it work, and they all have over the years.”
The fruits of ‘The System’ finally paid off this season when the Cougars reached the state tournament for the first time in school history.
“Five of the nine years we had been one win away from qualifying for the state, and we finally got over the hump this year,” Gale said. “It was a great feeling for the staff and players.”
Hartley said ‘The System’ changed the attitude of the program, and was a change Stuarts Draft loved.
“So many were against Mike in the beginning except the kids,” Hartley said. “Through all the years, the kids loved it. The best part was we had kids that probably wouldn’t have made any other team, but here they played and played big roles. Mike made a refreshing change to the way basketball is played.”
Hartley admitted he and the school’s administration were a bit leery when Gale told them of his plan for the unorthodox system.
“But we trusted Mike had done his homework,” he said. “I was a bit shocked the belief Mike and the kids had in the system. It was a little rough in the beginning, but after about nine or 10 games you could start to see it all come together.”
Wilson Memorial head coach Jeremy Hartman said the games played against the Cougars were the most stressful of his career. Hartman knows a thing or two about stressful games having coached in his share of regional and state pressure-cookers while leading the girls program at Robert E. Lee.
“I have never been as anxious or worked up as getting ready to play Draft,” Hartman said. “There is absolutely no way to plan for playing against that style. You are flying by the seat of your pants. You simply can’t predict and prepare for what might happen.”
Hartman said Gale tweaked a couple things this year, which caught the Hornets off guard.
“But it was still ‘The System,’” he said. “Scouting reports don’t matter.”
Despite all the anxiety endured playing the Cougars, Hartman is going to miss coaching against his counterpart.
“I am happy for Mike,” he said. “It is sad to see him leaving Draft. He was one of the good guys in the coaching ranks who was always there to help me if I needed anything.”
Gale, who was a cornerstone player for Fort Defiance’s 1996 run to the Group AA state quarterfinals after the Indians beat Robert E. Lee and Caroline County on back-to-back nights at Spotswood High School in the Region II tournament, played baseball at Eastern Mennonite University.
“Baseball was my first love,” he said. “My claim to fame at EMU was being on the team with former WWE wrestler Maven Huffman and current major-leaguer Erik Kratz.”
Now Gale is leaving basketball behind at least for the foreseeable future.
“It’s a bittersweet move,” he said. “I have called Stuarts Draft home for a long time. I have made friendships that will last a lifetime. I will miss coaching and teaching all the kids.
“But it is time for the next chapter. It will be exciting to see how it plays out,” Gale said.
