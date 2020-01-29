STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft completed the season sweep of rival Waynesboro on Wednesday night after the Cougars steamrolled the freefalling Little Giants 102-82 in a makeup nondistrict boys basketball clash.
The Cougars routed Waynesboro 84-59 two weeks ago, and the rematch was much of the same. Once Draft got its offense going, it just swept over the shorthanded Giants in waves. Waynesboro played without starter Luke Young for the third straight game as he recovers from a concussion.
Draft’s win overshadowed a monster performance from the Waynesboro senior Damian Fisher, who poured in a career-high 44 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
“Damian battles every night,” Waynesboro acting head coach Alex Graves said. “It’s no secret that he is our workhorse. The wins haven’t been there lately, but he is out there giving everything he has got.”
Other than Fisher, not a lot else went right for the Giants. The Cougars dropped 17 3-pointers, while forcing their visitors into 30 turnovers. There was the game in a nutshell.
“We you are turning the ball over, you aren’t getting shots, and giving them more chances to hit 3s,” Graves said.
All coaches want their teams hitting on all cylinders with the end of the regular season less than three weeks away, and the Cougars appear to be right on track. Draft (10-7) has won seven of its last eight games, including a perfect 5-0 mark during the first rotation through the Shenandoah District schedule. The only blemish came Saturday at Class 4 E.C. Glass.
Unfortunately the same can’t be said about Waynesboro (7-9). After starting the season with six straight wins, the Giants have fallen and can’t get back up, losing nine of their last 10 games.
“We knew we were entering a tough stretch of the schedule that would test us,” Graves said. “We haven’t lived up to the test, but we have to keep grinding.”
Stuarts Draft is enjoying finally getting to play some home games, which have been few and far between. Wednesday was only the fourth for the Cougars, and they play just seven in the regular season. In fact, they play six of those seven in a two-week period.
“It was good to take care of business on back-to-back night, and then get ready for Friday,” Draft head coach Mike Gale said.
The Cougars, coming off an impressive 82-65 win Tuesday over Riverheads, trailed early at 10-6 before the offense started clicking and the turnovers mounted for the Giants. Draft finished the first quarter on an 18-5 run, fueled by 3-pointers from Mark Rodgers and Dawson Jones, for a 24-15 lead. Waynesboro helped the Cougars’ offense by committing nine turnovers.
“We got a couple good system runs,” Gale said. “We forced some turnovers and were able to finish.”
Draft, which scored the final five points of the opening period, scored the first five of the second, capped by Ryan Riley’s triple, for a 29-15 advantage.
Then the Cougars scored seven points in a span of 10 seconds when Kasey Branch hit a 3 and Waynesboro threw the ball away on consecutive inbound passes, resulting in easy layups for Rodgers and Ethan Cash as the lead soared to 39-21.
The Giants, who had nine more turnovers in the quarter, sliced the deficit to 42-32 before Rodgers finished the half with a bomb for a 45-32 halftime cushion.
“Draft just comes at you in waves,” Graves said. “That’s a good system they run and they execute it very well. It’s hard to slow that style down. We didn’t adjust to it at all.”
The third quarter was defense optional as each team scored 31 points. The Giants cut the deficit to single-digits to start the second half, but Draft quickly responded with consecutive 3s from Jones and Jo-’el Howard.
Waynesboro used a 6-0 run, sparked by two Fisher baskets, late in the period to slice the margin to 71-63, but the Cougars got a tip-in from Freddie Watkins and Ryan Riley drained a 3 right before the buzzer for a 76-63 lead. The Cougars never let the margin under 13 during the final eight minutes.
Jones led four Cougars in double figures with 19 points, including five 3s. Riley had 16 along with four 3s, while Rodgers had 15 and a trio of triples. Watkins tallied 10.
Besides Fisher’s 44, Dayvon Young and Kevin Hicks had 11 apiece for the Giants.
The Cougars begin their second trip through the district schedule Friday with a home game against Buffalo Gap. Draft dominated the Bison 92-71 in the first meeting.
It doesn’t get any easier for Waynesboro, which hosts Spotswood on Friday. The Blazers won the first game 63-42 in Penn Laird.
Waynesboro won the jayvee game 70-59. Charles Haynes had 18 points and Adam Groves 15 for the Giants. For the Cougars, Devin Bridge tallied 18, while Levi Willis netted 12.
