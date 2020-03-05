STUARTS DRAFT — When Stuarts Draft heads to Huguenot High School in Richmond on Friday for its state quarterfinal game, the Cougars will be facing a tall task, both literally and figuratively.
The Cougars face the John Marshall Justices, led by 6-10 center Roosevelt Wheeler one of the Top 50 recruits in the nation in the Class of 2021.
And, Wheeler wasn’t even the Player of the Year in his region. That honor went to his teammate Jason Nelson, a 5-foot-10 dynamo at point guard who is also receiving plenty of Division I interest.
Wheeler and Nelson were joined on the Region 2A first team by teammates Elijah Seward, a senior, and freshman Dennis Parker. The team’s fifth starter, Dana Woodley was a second-team all-region pick.
“I’ve watched them on film and they look pretty good,” said Draft head coach Mile Gale. “They’ve got size, they’re super athletic. They love to get up and down the floor. We’re definitely going against the top dog.”
At 6-10, Wheeler offers a dimension the Cougars haven’t seen.
“In our area, we don’t have a true post player like this — someone with his size and his ability, I’m sure he’s going to block some shots and he’ll probably have some highlight reel dunks. He’s an outstanding player.”
The Justices enter Friday’s game with a 21-2 record. Both losses came against high-level, out-of-state competition.
Marshall lost to Sierra Canyon, 66-55. Sierra Canyon has a couple names you might recognize. Bronny James, son of LeBron, and Zaire Wade, son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
The other loss came to McEachern out of Powder Springs, Ga. McEachern, led by five-star point guard and Auburn commit Sharife Cooper, edged the Justices 70-69. This past week, McEachern lost in the Georgia 7A state semifinals.
John Marshall won the Region A championship, defeating Brunswick 97-71. Nelson led the winners with 24 points and nine assists, while Wheeler finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
Marshall is playing in the state tournament for the fifth straight season. Two years ago, Marshall won the state Class 3 title and a year ago lost in the state Class 3 semifinals.
This season Marshall dropped down to Class 2, making them the prohibitive favorite to hoist the championship trophy.
The Justices do not mind playing at a fast tempo. They scored 123 points in a game this season.
Going up against the Cougars’ system could make for an entertaining fast-paced game.
“I still think we can rebound. We can go to the boards hard,” said Gale. “We can’t turn the ball over. The way we play, I know we are going to have some turnovers, but we can’t turn it over in big bunches. Normally, we’re not concerned with how many threes we make or what percentage we shoot, but in this game, I’ll admit it, we’re going to have to make some shots.
“There’s not a lot we can do different,” Gale continued. “We are who we are with the system. We’re going to play the way we play and see what happens. You never know what might happen. That’s the beauty of sports.”
Draft lost in the Region 2B title game to East Rockingham, 106-95. Mark Rodgers, an All-Region 2B first-team pick, led the Cougars with 17 points. Draft earned a spot in the state tournament with a road victory over Buckingham in the regional semis.
“Going on the road and beating Buckingham was a huge win. We’ve won a regional game on the road the last four years. That’s pretty good stuff,” said Gale.
That win at Buckingham also provided a milestone victory in Cougar history. That victory put the Cougars in the state tournament for the first time in school history.
“I’ve researched it the past week and sure enough this will be our first trip to the state tournament. That’s something to be proud of,” Gale said.
Playing in the state tournament also lends some validation to playing “The System.”
“We’ve been using the system for nine years now,” Gale said. “Draft has played in a regional semifinal game seven times and five of those have come in the past nine years. We never were quite able to get over that hump, but this year we did. I’m excited to be playing in the state tournament, excited for the challenge. The system’s been pretty good to us.”
