PENN LAIRD — East Rockingham standout Tyler Nickel stepped up and took over in the fourth quarter Saturday night to lift the Eagles to a 106-95 win over Stuarts Draft in the Region 2B Championship played at Spotswood High School.
Nickel scored 20 of his game-high 43 points in the final eight minutes as the Eagles broke free from a 73-73 tie early in the fourth quarter.
East Rock led by nine, 24-15, at the end of the first quarter and each time the Eagles attempted to pull away, the Cougars reeled them in.
The Eagles opened up a 40-28 lead in the second quarter, but Draft used a 12-4 run capped by a Mark Rodgers 3-pointer to slice the margin to four, 44-40. At the half, East Rock led 53-46.
East Rock led by 14, 67-53 early in the third quarter, but once again Draft charged back. A 3-pointer by Ryan Riley and four points by Freddie Watkins cut the margin to 10, 70-60.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Kevin Ooten and Aaron Nice pulled the Cougars to within four 70-66. The Cougars closed the quarter with a runner by Ooten and a 3-pointer by Chase Schages to trail by just two 73-71 entering the final quarter.
Watkins started the fourth quarter with a bucket to tie the score and then Nickel took over. Nickel scored 12 of East Rock’s next 18 points to spark the Eagles to a 91-83 lead. Tyce McNair then scored three straight points to put the Eagles up 94-83 and they held on the rest of the way,
Nickel had plenty of help as East Rock’s other talented big man, junior Kyle Evick poured in 31 points.
The Eagles nearly matched Stuarts Draft from long range as Draft made 14 3-pointers and East Rock knocked down 12. Evick hit seven 3-pointers for the Eagles.
“They’re a quality team,” Stuarts Draft head coach Mike Gale said. “They knocked down big shot after big shot. There were a couple of long rebounds, a couple loose balls that we weren’t able to come up with in that fourth quarter, but overall we played well.
“Our guys gave a tremendous effort. They battled all night,” Gale continued. “Give East Rock credit. They played a little better than we did. We just didn’t make enough plays.”
Draft’s season is not over as they will play in the state quarterfinals Friday night in Richmond. The task will be a big one as the Cougars will meet state power John Marshall. The Justices are led by 6-10 junior Roosevelt Wheeler, one of the top big men in the nation in the junior class.
“We’ve had a good week,” Gale said. “I know people are saying you have to play John Marshall. But we’re excited to still be playing. We’re playing in the state tournament, We’ll go play and see what happens.’
Rodgers led the Cougars with 17 points, followed by Riley and Watkins, each with 16. Jo’el Howard also reached double figures with 14 points.
