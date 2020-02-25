STUARTS DRAFT — In Tuesday’s first round of Region 2B boys action, the Stuarts Draft Cougars outgunned visiting Buffalo Gap in a rematch of two regular season games, winning 90-75.
Leading by nine at the end of the third period, Cougar senior Mark Rodgers got hot, pouring in 13 points in just three minutes to start the fourth, boosting the Draft to a 79-60 lead with five minutes remaining in the game.
“We lean on our veterans in these situations,” said Stuarts Draft coach Mike Gale. “And early on he was active on our hustle chart, something he’s done for three years.”
The Cougars now advance to Friday’s regional semifinals to face Buckingham, a team that is unfamiliar.
“They are an outstanding ballclub and they’re there for a reason,” Gale said. “It will be a heck of a challenge.”
The winner of Friday’s game clinches a state tournament berth.
But the Draft head coach noted that the Cougars had won three straight road games in regional play.
For Buffalo Gap, senior Weston Smith notched his 1,000th career point and was the leading scorer in the game with 26 points.
“He’s been the MVP of our program,” said Buffalo Gap coach Chad Ward. “That whole group of seniors has meant a lot to me.”
Ward noted that the senior group of Bison came into the program when he did.
“That group went 0-23 as sophomores, so I would say now that they have been successful. Buffalo Gap finished 13-9 this season.
The Cougars outscored the Gap 29-23 in the first period, but the Bison kept making runs. By halftime the advantage was still six points (42-36).
“After a 12-day layoff (since the Cougars’ last game), which drove me crazy, it was important for us to get on top to start,” Gale said.
But the Bison hung around for most of the game and cut the lead to just four (47-43) early in the third period after a steal by senior Caleb Wilcher resulted in a layup at the other end by senior Samuel Holden.
But the flurry by Rodgers in the fourth was too much to overcome for the Gap and the Cougars took their biggest lead (87-63) with 3:37 left in the contest.
The Cougars rapid substitution system finally wore down the Bison down the stretch.
“I felt like we had the right game plan,” Ward said. “Every time there was a dead ball we had someone checking in. But their rebounding and too many turnovers hurt. We were trying to save our legs for the fourth quarter.”
The Cougars put a dozen players in the scoring column with Rodgers and Jo’el Howard each scoring 17 and Freddie Watkins scoring 13 points. All told, the Cougars (15-8) nailed a dozen three-pointers.
For the Bison, Tanner Rivenburg, Holden and Andrew Weatherman scored 12, 11 and 10 points to join Smith in double figures.
