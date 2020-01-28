STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft completed a perfect run through its first rotation of the Shenandoah District boys basketball schedule Tuesday night after the Cougars thumped the slumping Riverheads Gladiators, 82-65.
It was home sweet home for the Cougars who were playing only their third game of the season in their friendly confines. Draft only has seven home games total during the regular season.
“It seems like we have been on the road forever,” Draft head coach Mike Gale said.
The Cougars used a monster third-quarter blitz to seize control after Riverheads had cut the deficit to 46-42. Draft (9-7, 5-0) outscored the Gladiators 26-7 to lead 72-49 after three periods.
“That was one of our best quarters of the season,” Gale said.
The high-scoring Cougars, who were coming off a loss Saturday at Class 4 E.C. Glass, which ended a five-game winning streak, went 5-0 during the first trip against their district foes, winning by an average of 13.8 points. Draft came into the game sitting No. 4 in the latest Region 2B power ratings, which is the last spot for hosting a first-round regional contest.
While the Cougars tore through the first half of the district schedule, Riverheads struggled mightily, collecting only one win in the five games. The Gladiators have been stumbling lately, losing four out of five. Despite the recent woes, Riverheads still is clinging to the No. 1 seed in Region 1B.
But the Gladiators have a lot of issues to resolve over the final 2 ½ weeks of the regular season if they hope to retain the top spot, or more importantly, make a down run in the postseason.
The Gladiators came completely unglued in the third quarter after cutting a seven-point halftime deficit to 46-42 after three straight baskets from Adam Painter. During the game-breaking 26-7 spree by the Cougars, Riverheads gave up 12 points off turnovers, including the final 10 during a 15-0 run. Besides the mistakes (8 in the quarter), second-chance points killed the Gladiators with 10 coming during the pivotal surge.
“We lost our minds out there,” Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey said. “We called two quick timeouts, but still couldn’t get our minds back.
“Right now we aren’t doing the little things we should be doing to succeed,” he said. “The second-chance points were the biggest killer. If we had done a better job on the boards, we would have been right there to maybe get the win. I guarantee you we will fix all these little things.”
Riverheads (9-5, 1-4) took an early 8-3 lead before Mark Rodgers drilled consecutive 3s. After the Gladiators closed to within 14-13, the Cougars finished the quarter strong on a 9-3 run. Draft scored the last five points in the final five seconds when Kevin Ooten hit a triple, and when the Gladiators threw away the inbound pass under Draft’s basket, Freddie Watkins had an easy layup at the buzzer for a 23-16 lead.
Between the turnovers (5) and a cruise ship-load of missed shots at the rim, the Gladiators did an excellent job of shooting themselves in the foot in the first quarter. That pattern haunted Riverheads all night.
“You have to shoot at a high level to beat a team like Draft,” Coffey said.
Grant Painter’s three-point play got Riverheads within 28-25 midway of the second period, but the Cougars pushed the margin to double figures, 36-26, on Ethan Cash’s bomb with 3:58 left in the half.
Rodgers’ third 3 of the half gave the Cougars a 43-30 lead at the 1:11 mark, but the Gladiators put together six points over the final minute to get back in the game.
Riverheads was right there after Adam Painter’s personal 6-0 run early in the third quarter, but then the roof caved in.
Colton Harris drilled a 3 after an offensive rebound, Rodgers hit from distance for a fourth time and Watkins turned a steal into a one-handed slam as the lead suddenly ballooned to 54-42 at the 5:08 mark.
The Gladiators stayed within striking distance before the Cougars buried the dagger with the clinching 15-0 run when Riverheads turned the ball over on five straight possessions. Chase Schages and Cash had 3s, while Jayden Watkins finished a three-point after an offensive rebound, which followed a turnover, to spark the final blow.
“We had a couple bad shifts to begin the second half, but we got after it as the quarter progressed,” Gale said. “That is the way the system is suppose to work. We got outstanding efforts by a number of guys tonight.”
Rodgers led four Cougars in double figures with 16 points. Cash added 12, while Jo-’el Howard and Freddie Watkins each had 10.
The Painter brothers accounted for 45 of Riverheads’ 65 points with Grant netting 25 and Adam 20. Zack Adams had 12.
The Cougars are right back home Wednesday for their final nondistrict game as rival Waynesboro comes to town for a makeup contest.
Draft and Riverheads begin their second trips through the district schedule Friday with the Cougars hosting second-place Buffalo Gap and the Gladiators entertaining Wilson Memorial.
Riverheads won the jayvee game 64-55. Bennett Dunlap led the Gladiators with 23 points, while Levi Byer added 22. For the Cougars, Nate Wayne had 17, including five 3-pointers.
