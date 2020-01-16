After starting the season on a 6-0 run, the Waynesboro boys’ basketball team has dropped four straight games to fall to 6-4 on the season.
The latest defeat came at the hands of the run-and-gun Cougars on Thursday night with the visitors taking home an 84-59 victory in nondistrict action.
There is one thing that is certain — when Stuarts Draft comes to town the game is going to be fast-paced and bodies will be flying all over the floor with end-to-end pressure and fast breaks being the norm.
What the Cougars added to the mix on Thursday was an accuracy from downtown so even if the Giants could match the Cougars bucket for bucket, they found themselves down another point with every trip down the court.
For the evening Stuarts Draft connected on 15 three-point baskets, while Waynesboro managed just one.
That difference was highlighted early in the first period when Ryan Riley hit two three-pointers, teammate Dawson Jones tallied one, and Chase Schages connected on three to put Stuarts Draft up 22-15 at the end of the first quarter.
Waynesboro was paced by its big man, Damien Fisher, with 6 points around the rim and Dayvon Young dropped in a pair of baskets.
The hole only got deeper in the second period. Kasey Branch opened the scoring with a three-pointer from the top of the key. Luke Young answered with two quick buckets inside, but the Cougars then added six points to go up 30-19.
Waynesboro made a short run at the Cougars, reeling off six points of its own, but the visitors outscored the home team 13-2 down the stretch to take a commanding 44-27 lead into the locker room.
The Draft came out in the second half on fire. A cranked up full-court press yielded a quick 10 points, two off steals, to run the score to 54-27 with 6:13 left in the third period.
Waynesboro then went on a tear of its own, reeling off a dozen unanswered points. Leading the charge was Fisher who dropped in half those points from underneath the bucket. With just over three minutes remaining in the period, the lead had dwindled to 13, 54-41.
That was as close as the Giants got the rest of the night. The Cougars again clamped down to take a 20-point lead, 65-45, into the final minutes. The pace of the game never slowed in the final period and the Cougars managed to expand their lead, adding a trio of baskets from downtown and a pair of three-point plays off fast breaks and subsequent fouls to put the final at 84-59.
Stuarts Draft coach Mike Gale was pleased with what he called “a good team win,” that saw all but two of his players score. Freddie Watkins led the effort with 19 points, Riley was right on his heels with 18, and Schages had 11.
“We had contribution from all 16 guys on the roster and that is all you can ask for,” added Gale, whose team is now 5-6 on the year. Waynesboro falls to 6-4. Young had 18 and Fisher 17 for the Giants.
Waynesboro did win the jayvee contest 76-50. Messiah Barber had 18, Adam Groves had 15, and Jaylin McCoy had 14 for the winners. Nathan Wayne had 13 and Levi Willis had 11 for the Cougars.
