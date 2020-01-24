STUARTS DRAFT — The Stuarts Draft Cougars raced to a 25-point lead Friday night against Staunton, and held off a second-half comeback to defeat The Storm, 102-88, in Shenandoah District boys basketball.
The victory was the fifth straight for Stuarts Draft. The Cougars are now 8-6 overall, and 4-0 in the Shenandoah District.
Stuarts Draft was led by guard Mark Rodgers’ 28 points. Staunton was paced by Kaleb Hall’s 23 points. The Storm fell to 6-7 overall and 2-2 in the Shenandoah District with Friday’s loss.
Stuarts Draft Coach Mike Gale said the late arrival of seven players from football season had contributed to a slow start for his team. Now, Gale said, “we are able to play 16 guys who give 100 percent.” Gale said he was not surprised by Staunton’s surge in the second half.
The Storm overcame a 25-point deficit, cutting the Cougar lead to 81-76 on a Hall jump shot with 5:27 left.
But Stuarts Draft rebounded to reel off eight of the next nine points, and were never caught. Staunton Storm Coach Terrell Mickens said of his players: “We worked our butts off in the second half.”
But Mickens said it was difficult to come back from a fast first half by Stuarts Draft. The Cougars raced to a 59-38 halftime lead that included eight three-point shots. The fast pace of the offense was aided by Gale’s substitution of five fresh players at various intervals.
Stuarts Draft increased its halftime lead to 25 when Rodgers made a layup in the first minute of the second half.
But Staunton rallied, going on a 16-2 run that was capped by a Hall layup with just under four minutes left in the third quarter. The Cougars came back to hold a double-digit lead after the Staunton surge.
Mickens said his team prepared for the three-point shooting of Stuarts Draft, but said the Cougars “have a bunch of shooters” who lit up the scoreboard in the first half.
For the weary Stuarts Draft, there is no rest. The Cougars are back in action this afternoon for a makeup game at E.C. Glass High in Lynchburg.
