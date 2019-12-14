SALEM — It was not the ending that the Cougars wanted, but the loss in the state championship marked the end of a special season for Stuarts Draft and left plenty of promise for the future.
To put the best season that a Cougar football team has ever had into perspective, consider this. Last season Draft finished with a 3-7 record. This year they finished 13-2 with their only losses coming to two state champions – cross-county rival Riverheads and Saturday’s victor Appomattox. Not a bad turnaround to say the least.
Despite the effort, however, the Cougars came up on the short end of the final score 42-21 on Saturday, but could hold their heads high and look with excitement to next season. To put a further exclamation on the season, consider this. The Cougars accomplished what they did with only five seniors. (Note to future opponents: Don’t underestimate the 2020 Cougars as they will return a ton of experience and are now seasoned veterans with a taste of the possible.)
But before looking to next year, there are kudos that need to go to those seniors who have helped inspire the entire Stuarts Draft community. That senior group consists of Joseph Crist, Freddie Watkins, Kasey Branch, Jace Parson and Chandler Johnson. Without a doubt those seniors were instrumental in getting the Cougars to the title game. Case in point: On Saturday, Branch was the team’s leading tackler and tied for leading receiver, while Watkins handled all the punting, was third in receptions, and did backup quarterbacking.
“My seniors were such a good group of young men. I love them to death. Those five were talented and versatile on and off the field. Each one had different strengths and it was amazing to watch them come together as a group. What a group of young men. I was blessed to work with them day in and day out,” Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd said.
Floyd was quick to link his seniors and the success this year with next year’s possibilities, while admitting that “it will be weird next year not seeing them.” However, the silver lining is that outside of Branch and Watkins, all of Draft’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s championship tilt were underclassmen. Players such as Dustyn Fitzgerald, Latrell Fomby, Jo-’el Howard, Blake Roach and Henry Cooke led the offensive efforts while, Ethan Cash, Fomby and Cooke spearheaded the defense.
All those players and a whole host of others will return next year as veterans of the football playoff battles.
“It is my hope that those young guys saw how our seniors approached football and the game of life. I hope the juniors and sophomores noticed how they attacked the weight room, practice, and the games and learned how to get out of their comfort zone in order to grow,” Floyd said.
Without a doubt they will come back hungry for more success.
“It is my hope that the kids learn from this season and understand what they have to do to get back here. It was a tough season and the playoffs were tough, but I have no doubt that they will come back next season and come back after it.”
