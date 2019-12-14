SALEM — Four-time state champion Appomattox denied Stuarts Draft from winning its first on Saturday, defeating the Cougars 42-21 in the VHSL Class 2 championship game at Salem Stadium.
The Raiders (13-2) used big plays to pull away from the Draft in the second half. Until then, the Cougars kept grinding away, but eventually couldn't stop Appomattox, which rolled to its fourth state title in the last five seasons.
"They (Stuarts Draft) moved the ball on us, but every time they scored, we answered," said Appomattox head coach Doug Smith.
The Raiders' first big play was a 46-yard TD run by Cristian Ferguson.
After the kickoff, the Cougars were backed up on their own 12-yard line, but junior Dustyn Fitzgerald broke through for a 39-yard gallop.
The Cougars completed a 12-play, 88-yard drive, and sophomore Aaron Nice bulled in from the one. Tyler Lingenfelter booted the extra point and tied the game at seven-all with 32 seconds remaining in the opening period. The Cougars converted three fourth-down plays on the drive.
With a short field, the Raiders scored with 3:11 left in the half on a two-yard run by quarterback Tre Lawing.
The Raiders entered halftime with a 14-7 lead.
The Cougars defense stiffened and the Draft offense then took its opening possession 68 yards on 15 plays to tie the game again, using six minutes of the third quarter clock.
But Appomattox struck back quickly as Tyler Gilliam took the kickoff all the way back to the Cougars' 17-yard line.
From there, the Raiders punched it in on a keeper by Lawing from the five, leading 21-14 with 2:33 left in the period.
Faced with bad field position again, the Cougars were unable to move forward and the Raiders took full advantage.
With one minute left in the quarter, Lawing converted a five-yard pass to Gilliam for a two-touchdown lead.
The Cougars used a fake punt play by Latrell Fomby (14 yards) and a nifty double-reverse pass from Freddie Watkins to Fitzgerald to keep the Draft moving. On another fourth-down play, SD quarterback Henry Cooke found Watkins from the five for a TD-pass and suddenly, the Cougars were back in business, trailing 28-21 with 9:26 left in the game.
But the Raiders put the game out of reach as Lawing broke off an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and then added an insurance score on a 14-yard run by Ferguson in the final three minutes.
"Stuarts Draft is a good, young team," Smith said. "They are a good quality football team."
Despite the loss, the Cougars made history this season, making it to the championship game for the first time in program history. Each member of the team received a medal from the VHSL at the end of the game.
"I am extremely proud," said SDHS head coach Nathan Floyd. "They proved a lot of people wrong."
Actually, the Cougars outgained Appomattox 271 to 259 in total offense, but fell to the Raiders' big plays and the Cougars' bad field position.
"Appomattox took advantage of its opportunities," Floyd said. "We missed some of ours and you can't do that against a team like them."
Fitzgerald had 148 yards in rushing and receiving yards to lead the Cougars' offense.
Senior Kasey Branch had 9.5 total tackles to lead the Draft defense.
The only teams that the Cougars lost to this season were both state champions (Appomattox and Riverheads).
"Our seniors pushed us this season," Floyd said. "They pushed us above and beyond."
