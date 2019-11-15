STUARTS DRAFT — Friday night’s Region 2B playoff game between country rivals Stuarts Draft and Buffalo Gap was a “Ground and Pound” affair and the host Cougars thrived in that environment.
Stuarts Draft ran the football on 37 of their 41 offensive plays and the result was an efficient 23-6 win to advance in the playoffs.
“Our game plan was to go out and run power and super power and that’s where we gained our yards,” said Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. “Our backs ran hard and our offensive line blocked well. I’ll take 4 and 5 yards a carry all night long.”
Draft’s defense also came up big, setting up the first two scores of the game.
The Cougars took the opening kickoff and moved to the Gap 31 where they faced a fourth-and-4 play. Henry Cooke’s pass was knocked down as the Bison defense came up with the first big stop of the game.
The Bison moved the chains once and then faced a fourth-and-1 play at midfield. The Bison mishandled the handoff in the backfield and the play lost 10 yards, giving Draft’s offense a short field at the Gap 40.
Aaron Nice gained 7 yards on two carries and then the Cougars’ standout running back slipped through a hole up the middle and raced untouched to the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown. Tyler Lingenfelter added the extra point, making the score 7-0 with 2:51 left in the first quarter.
Two plays later, the Draft defense put more points on the board. Looking at a second-and-10 play, the Bison called for the hook and lateral play. The pass was completed, but the receiver was hit as he attempted to lateral the football and Draft’s Symeon Balser scopped up the loose ball and galloped 33 yards to paydirt for a 13-0 Draft lead. The PAT kick was blocked.
Draft ended the half with a long, time-consuming drive for more points. The Cougars moved from their 37, inside the Gap 10 with time running out in the half. The longest play of the 15-play drive was an 8-yard run by Blake Roach. On third-and-11 from the Gap 14, Cooke hit Kasey Branch with a screen pass, but Branch was stopped for a 5-yard gain, forcing the Cougars to settle for Lingenfelter’s 27-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the half, making the score 16-0.
The Cougars connected for one big pass play the entire night and the completion helped stake the Cougars to a 23-0 lead. After a bad snap left Draft in a second-and-18 situation, Cooke rolled to his left and found Jo’el Howard for a 58-yard gain to the Gap 15. Three plays later, Nice scored from 5 yards out, making the score 23-0.
Gap responded with its best drive of the night. Unfortunately, when the Bison needed to score quickly, the 80-yard touchdown drive featured 17 plays and ran nearly 10 minutes off the game clock.
Tucker Kiracofe and Bryce Hildebrand ripped off back-to-back 15-yard runs to move the ball into Draft territory at the 40-yard line. A 7-yard gain by Mark Yoder on fourth down, moved the chains, giving Gap a first down at the 25. Kiracofe moved the chains again with a 7-yard pickup and a 9-yard pass from Kiracofe to Seth Fitzgerald put the ball at the Cougars 6. Fitzgerald gave Gap a first-and-goal with a 3-yard gain to the 3 and then another run by Fitzgerald found the end zone with 7:33 left in the game. The run for two failed as Gap still trailed by three scores, 23-6.
The Bison offense never got its hands on the ball again. Draft recovered the onside kick at midfield and ran the remaining seven minutes off the clock to finish off the 23-6 victory.
Nice was the workhorse for the Draft, crossing the century mark with 116 yards on 20 carries.
Draft’s defense limited Gap to 135 yards total offense with 80 of those yards coming on the one scoring drive.
“The defense was outstanding. Coach (Brian) Cash had a great game play and the kids went out and executed it.”
The Cougars will be back home next week to play Strasburg. The Rams defeated Luray, 39-21.
“We’re looking forward to playing again on Friday,” said Floyd. “Our goal all year has been to go 1-0 on Friday night and that’s what we’ll try to do again next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.