STUARTS DRAFT — Staked to a 20-0 first half lead, the Stuarts Draft Cougars held on to defeat visiting Strasburg 28-14 in the Region 2B semifinal here on Friday night.
“We got out fast and quick, our defense stepped up and we stopped the run,” said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd.
The win places the Cougars back at home next Friday to face East Rockingham for the Region 2B championship.
Forcing a Strasburg punt, the Cougars put points on the board right away, with Aaron Nice completing a 65-yard, 11-play drive, scoring from the Rams’ one with 4:53 remaining in the first period. Tyler Lingenfelter was good on the PAT kick, giving the Draft an early 7-0 lead.
The Stuarts Draft defense set up the next touchdown as Freddie Watkins recovered a Strasburg fumble at the Cougars’ 40. Nice scored his second TD 11 plays later, this time on a three-yard run as junior quarterback Henry Cooke gained much of the needed yardage on the drive. Lingenfelter again converted for a 14-0 SDHS lead with 7:32 remaining in the half.
The Cougars’ defense came up big again, forcing the Rams to a three and out.
This time it only took Stuarts Draft three plays to score, as Cooke connected with senior tight end Kasey Branch for a nifty 51-yard catch and run for the third Cougars’ score. Branch made several nice moves on his way to the end zone. Lingenfelter’s PAT was blocked, leaving the Draft ahead 20-0 at the intermission.
Nice snuffed out a Strasburg drive with an interception near the goal line, returning the pigskin back to the Strasburg 49-yard line.
The Rams seized momentum as the second half began, with a fumble recovery.
Then William & Mary-bound quarterback Chase Hart took over, throwing a 53-yard touchdown pass to Kamryn Pangle. Brady Neary’s kick cut the Draft advantage to 20-7 with still 9:54 remaining in the third quarter.
The Cougars took most of the rest of the time off the third period clock, but were held on fourth down at the Rams’ 23.
Hart completed two 35-yard passes, the second coming on fourth down to Trevor Sager with 35 seconds left in the third quarter. Neary converted the extra point again, and suddenly Strasburg was within six points (20-14) with the fourth quarter to come.
The Cougars then opened the lead up, taking valuable time off the clock, as Dustyn Fitzgerald scored from the Strasburg four with 7:28 left in the game. Cooke then found a wide open Branch in the end zone for the two-point conversion.
The Rams had one final opportunity in the final moments, but Branch came up big again with a sack of Hart and a fumble recovery inside the Strasburg five-yard line. From there, the Cougars took a knee on three plays and ran out the remaining seconds.
“He (Branch) does this every game,” Floyd said. “He’s our defensive leader, he plays sideline to sideline all over the place and he’s one of the best defensive players I’ve ever coached.”
East Rock, which played in the Shenandoah District the last few seasons is a somewhat familiar opponent next week for the Cougars.
“They spread it out, running and passing and defensively they get after it,” Floyd said. “We know what they’re going to do, and they know what we’re going to do, and we’ve had some good battles with them.”
After last season’s 3-7 record, the Cougars have made huge strides to get to the regional championship, for the first time since 2016, when they were state runners-up.
“After last year, we made a commitment,” Floyd said. “They’ve worked hard and they deserve it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.