STUARTS DRAFT — The Stuarts Draft High School football team continues its playoff push today, knowing that a win against Thomas Jefferson will put the Cougars into the Class 2 championship game.
But first, the Draft must deal with a talented Thomas Jefferson team from Richmond.
The Vikings are 11-2, having just defeated King William 30-28 last Friday in the Region 2A championship game. Thomas Jefferson has only lost to Amelia County (46-40 in overtime) and Deep Run (Glen Allen).
“They have size and speed and play with passion,” said Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. “They are diverse on offense and like to mix it up; they do a little bit of everything on defense also and come with different fronts.”
As far as the Cougars (12-1), they come into the game relatively healthy for having played 13 games.
“We’re in pretty good shape,” Floyd said.
Junior running back and defensive back Blake Roach is expected to be back in the lineup after having been sidelined with injury in the regional playoffs.
“We’ve had a good week of practice and the guys have done a good job of copy-catting Jefferson’s formations,” Floyd said. “I’ve been really pleased. They show a lot of different looks so our communication will be important.”
Of course, the goal is to win a state championship, but the one-game-at-a-time mentality has been a season-long focus for the Cougars.
“The players have bought in to being 1-0 at the end of each week,” Floyd said.
But in order to claim a state championship, a team must be 5-0 in Virginia state football.
The Cougars’ run through the Region B playoffs hasn’t been easy. After defeating county rival Buffalo Gap in the first round, the Cougars overcame challenges against Strasburg and East Rockingham in order to advance.
The Cougars feature a strong running game with a deep backfield of sophomore Aaron Nice and juniors Dustyn Fitzgerald and Roach. Of late, junior quarterback Henry Cooke has enjoyed success in the running attack, too. But the Draft is not one-dimensional on offense as Cooke has dangerous weapons through the air in senior Freddie Watkins, who poses a matchup problem at 6’4”, junior Jo’el Howard who possesses great speed and senior tight end Kasey Branch.
Branch, at linebacker, leads a Draft defense which has been stout all season.
“We learned some valuable lessons in overcoming adversity,” Floyd said. The Cougars shook off a loss to neighboring Riverheads in the final regular season game. “There’s gonna be some valleys but the players believe in themselves,” Floyd said.
The Cougars’ head coach points to an early-season win against Clarke County as being a time that the Cougars began that belief.
As in any game, limiting penalties and turnovers will be a key. In a state semifinal, being able to control those factors is magnified.
The Cougars have earned four straight home games in the playoffs and being in a familiar environment is a huge advantage.
“This has been a great time for me,” Floyd said. “I’m surrounded by a great group of young men and a great group of assistant coaches.”
