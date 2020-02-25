STUARTS DRAFT — Stuart Draft delivered a lethal first-quarter roundhouse to Buffalo Gap on Tuesday night, and the Bison never knew what hit them.
The Cougars scored the game’s first 24 points and cruised to a 67-40 victory over the stunned Bison in the quarterfinals of the Region 2B girls basketball tournament.
Unlike Riverheads on Monday night, which fell behind 15-0 to Rappahannock County in the Region 1B playoffs and recovered for the win, the Bison had no hope of digging out of their 24-point, moon-sized crater.
Draft (14-7) scored on virtually every possession in the first quarter. Maggie Sorrells sparked the scoring blitz with 10 points, while McKinley Fitzgerald, who missed the last four regular-season games with a concussion, made her return known instantly with five points as did Lyndsay Harris with five.
“Everyone contributed tonight,” said Fitzgerald, who also said is a 100 percent after scoring a game-high 22 points, including six from downtown. “This was a good way to set the tone for our next game. We are pumped to get to Thursday.”
Both teams were coming off long down periods as neither had played since Feb. 13 and Feb. 14. No one would have guessed that the way the Cougars pounced out of the gate.
“We talked about getting off to a good start,” Draft head coach Brad DeWitt said. “I was proud of the execution, energy and focus that I saw in Monday’s practice. That made me feel good coming into the game.”
DeWitt said the long layoff was actually a huge benefit for a team that had battled through some injuries and sickness, and especially for Fitzgerald to get her back into form.
“We were able to get healthy during the break. That is key going into the postseason,” he said.
Draft’s season rolls on into Thursday’s semifinals where the third-seeded Cougars travel to second-seeded Strasburg for a berth in the Class 2 state tournament. The Rams, who have only lost twice, both to Luray, advanced Tuesday by ousting rival Stonewall Jackson 47-40.
Sixth-seeded Gap (9-14) had ended the regular season on a seven-game losing streak, and its fortunes weren’t any better in the postseason.
“Draft shot the lights out at the start,” Gap head coach Phillip Morgan said. “They hit everything thrown at the basket. It wasn’t a good night for us.
“But we played better in the second half, and I was proud of that,” he said. “We will be back.”
While Draft’s offense was scorching the nets, the defense bottled up Gap’s leading scorer Amaya Lucas. The junior was limited to two first-quarter free throws in the first half, and didn’t connect on her first field goal until early in the third period. She finished with a team-high 14 points.
“Lucas is a very good player, and you hope you can contain her,” DeWitt said. “The zone squeezed the lane, making it hard to her to get a lot of room to move.”
Fitzgerald and Harris sent an early message it was going to be one of those nights, dropping back-to-back 3s to start the game.
The avalanche had started and the Bison couldn’t get out of the way. Sorrells had a 3-pointer and a three-point play during the surreal 24-0 assault.
Lucas finally got the Bison on the scoreboard with her two free throws with 33.1 seconds left in the period, which closed at 24-2.
Gap’s first field goal didn’t come until the 5:21 mark of the second period on Leah Sherrill’s triple.
The Cougars led 44-15 at the break and breezed through the second half.
Besides Fitzgerald’s 22 points in her return to the lineup, Sorrells scored 15 and Hadley May 11.
“It’s always good to get off a good start in the postseason, and hopefully we can carry it forward,” DeWitt said.
