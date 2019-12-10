Hadley May’s perfect night propelled the Stuarts Draft Cougars to an easy 61-25 victory Tuesday over the Waynesboro Little Giants in nondistrict girls’ basketball.
May, a junior post, hit all 10 of her field goals in the paint and added a pair of free throws in finishing with a career-high 22 points. May scored 16 of her team’s 18 first-quarter points when the Cougars took control at 18-6 after eight minutes.
“She’s been pretty dominate for us,” Draft head coach Brad DeWitt said. “Last year we moved her into the post, and she has shown a ton of potential in there. She’s a force in the paint. We want her touching the ball a lot because she has the ability to pass out to the perimeter shooters when defenses collapse on her.”
It didn’t take along for the Cougars to seize control against the winless Giants. May had three baskets during an 8-0 run take opened a 10-1 margin.
After Cierra Bruce scored Waynesboro’s first field goal at the 3:15 mark, May tallied eight more points as the advantage grew to 18-6.
The Cougars increased their lead to 34-10 at halftime as Megan Fretwell, Gracie Martin and Leah Wood all had four points apiece in the second period.
Draft started the second half on a 9-0 run, which Madi Armentrout ignited with a three-point play and then added two more baskets. May completed her perfection in the third quarter by powering inside for three field goals.
The lopsided margin allowed DeWitt and the Cougars to work on different aspects of their game as the season begins to hit high gear.
“We were able to work on a few things like focusing on our 1-3-1 and 2-3 zones,” DeWitt said. “We are typically a man team, but I know sometime down the road we will need to play some zone.”
Waynesboro is going to have to find little victories in what is turning into a long season. The Giants found a few positives, scoring more than 20 points for the first time, which came with 5:49 remaining when Jaden Sprouse buried two free throws. They also cut down on their turnovers after committing eight in the first period, and outscored the Cougars 8-7 in the final eight minutes.
After May’s 22 points, Armentrout had nine and Fretwell eight for the Cougars.
Bruce also had eight to lead the Giants, while Kaleigh Adcock and Sprouse both netted five.
Draft (2-1) plays in a tournament at Alleghany High School on Friday and Saturday. The Cougars face Liberty-Bedford at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the first round, while the consolation and championship games are on Saturday. Since the Cougars are in the Class 2 football state championship 4 p.m. Saturday in Salem, tourney officials are trying to rework Saturday’s schedule so the basketball team can play their game and then can go watch the football battle.
Waynesboro (0-3) is home Thursday for a rematch against Wilson Memorial, which won Friday’s game in Fishersville 51-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.