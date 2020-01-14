STUARTS DRAFT — After trailing by 11 points, 40-29, with 6:45 left in the game, the visiting Lady Bison outpaced the Cougars down the stretch to pull within a deuce before falling, 53-49, in Shenandoah District girls’ basketball action Tuesday night.
The Bison were actually within a bucket twice in the waning seconds of the game, including with just 3.2 seconds left, but could not pull even. The difference in the final period was that, despite outscoring Draft 22-15 during the period, the Bison missed 10 free throws during that quarter, while the Cougars connected on 11 of 13 attempts from the foul line.
The very fact that the final minutes were so nerve racking is a testament to never giving up. The Draft scored early and often on the visitors in the opening period, mostly on inside shots in the lane.
The key to the tempo was the Cougar pressure that created inside buckets and free throw opportunities. Four Cougars, Madi Armentrout, McKinley Fitzgerald, Maggie Sorrells, and Hadley May hit a bucket each during the period and that, combined with 8 for 9 free throw shooting, put the home team up 16-7 after the opening period.
The Bison got back into the game in the second quarter behind the inside game of Amaya Lucas and the outside game of Bayleigh Hoover, but still found themselves in a deep 24-17 hole at the half.
The Cougars widened the game to double figures after three quarters, taking a 38-27 lead into the final eight minutes. It was the scrappy play of Armentrout and Sorrells, who both turned steals into fast break layups, who led the charge.
That set the stage for the final period when Lucas, who led the Bison with 19 points for the evening, refused to give up. Teammate Ryleigh Clark also caught fire to lead the comeback. Despite that, the Draft was still in command, 44-38, with 3:29 remaining.
Clark’s shot from the top of the key and Lucas’s steal that resulted in a pair of free throws pulled the visitors to within two, 48-46, with 50 seconds remaining. The Bison could never get any closer after missing a pair of free throws that could have locked the game. Leah Sherrill hit a three-pointer to pull within two with 3.2 seconds left, but Leah Wood calmly dropped in a pair of Cougar free throws with .6 left on the clock to seal the 53-49 win.
“We are a pretty good free throw shooting team,” Cougar coach Brad Dewitt said of the difference in the game.
Although he said he was not particularly happy with the way his team executed down the stretch he noted that he was pleased with the team effort that put four players in double figures (Armentrout with 11, Fitzgerald with 10, May with 10, and Wood with 11). Sorrells added nine points.
Although Gap coach Phillip Morgan was disappointed in the loss, he said that he was proud of his team’s effort. “They fought and fought and I liked how they hung in there. We can build on this,” he said.
The Cougars, 8-2, host Waynesboro on Thursday. Gap, 7-5, faces Staunton on Friday. The baby Bison did take the jayvee contest, 37-26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.