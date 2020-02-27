STRASBURG — You can’t teach size and the Strasburg girls basketball team has plenty.
Twin towers Jaden Alsberry and Christyan Reid combined for 40 points Thursday to lead the Rams to a 54-36 victory over Stuarts Draft in the semifinals of the Region 2B tournament. With the win Strasburg advances to meet fellow Bull Run District rival Luray in the region’s title game. Luray edged Page County 36-35 in the other semifinal.
Things were going well for the Cougars early. Madi Armentrout scored the game’s first bucket and Lyndsay Harris added a 3-pointer for a quick 5-0 lead.
Reid, Strasburg’s 6-foot-4 center, scored the next four points, but she also picked up two fouls and spent the rest of the first half on the bench. Hadley May hit 1-of-2 foul shots and Maggie Sorrells added a bucket to put Draft ahead, 8-4, at the end of the first quarter.
With Reid on the bench, Strasburg’s other big, 6-foot-3 Jaden Alsberry, took over in the second quarter.
Alsberry opened the quarter with a 15-footer, but Armentrout answered with a 3-pointer, giving the Cougars an 11-6 lead.
The Rams then scored the next 13 points to take the lead for good. Alsberry, who scored 11 points during the run, hit a 3-pointer and added two foul shots to tie the score at 11-11. Alsberry scored again from in close and teammate Madison Stinnette hit a 15-footer for a 15-11 Rams’ lead. Alsberry added two more buckets before Harris snapped the Draft scoring drought with two foul shots in the final minute of the half to trim the Strasburg lead to 19-13 at the break.
Rested and ready, Reid returned for the third quarter and took her turn controlling the paint. Reid scored eight points during a 10-3 spurt to open the third quarter as the Rams pushed the lead to double figures, 29-16.
Draft hit enough shots from outside in the third quarter to keep within striking distance.
Sorrells hit a 3-pointer and a 15-footer to slice the margin down to eight points, 29-21. before a 12-footer by Rams’ guard Nyla Sperry and a layup by Reid made it a 12-point game. McKinley Fitzgerald drove the baseline for a reverse layup and then added a deep 3-pointer to pull Draft back to within seven points, 33-26.
Strasburg closed the period with four straight points as Alsberry scored after grabbing an offensive rebound and Karly Colcombe beat the buzzer with a 15-footer, sending the Rams to the final quarter with a 37-26 advantage.
A stickback by Alsberry and a three-point play by Reid to open the fourth quarter put the Rams ahead 42-26 and Draft could get no closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
“We threw a little bit of everything at them,” Draft head coach Brad Dewitt said. “We tried to press them some, we zoned them early, but Strasburg just played well. The second half they did a good job passing from big-to-big and that’s something that concerned us coming in. The size makes it tough to finish around the rim. We knew we were going to have hit some outside shots, but they’re a good defensive team and they guarded the perimeter pretty well.”
Alsberry led the Rams with 21 points and Reid added 19. Armentrout scored nine points to lead Draft, followed by Harris with eight and Sorrells with seven.
The game was the final contest for seniors Sorrells, Harris, Megan Fretwell and Jessi Beam. “Those seniors have been in the program for five years, the last two with me,” said Dewitt. “They bought into what we want to do. They worked hard and did everything we asked. They showed the younger players how we wanted things done. We’re going to miss them.”
