ROANOKE — Stuarts Draft’s Leah Wood soared to a first-place finish in the pole vault Friday on the first day of the Combined Class 1-2 state indoor track championships at Roanoke College.
Wood cleared the bar at 9-feet-6 to dominate her nearest competitor by two feet.
Wood’s performance highlighted a stellar opening day for the Cougars at the meet.
Freddie Watkins grabbed second place in the high jump at 6-feet-2, while Latrell Fomby tied for eighth at 5-feet-8. That was only the start of a busy day for Watkins and Fomby as they later joined their basketball teammates for Draft’s Region 2B semifinal clash at Buckingham County where a state berth was at stake.
The Cougars also received an eighth-place finish from Caeleigh Freeman in the shot where she threw 28-feet-8.
Staunton picked up a third-place from Rajheik Ibar in the long jump at 20-feet-9 ½, while the girls 3,200 relay of Abby Tenney, Haley Tenney, Mary Jones and Aurora Schwaner placed sixth in a time of 11:33.76.
Buffalo Gap’s boys 3,200 relay also earned a sixth-place finish when Jesse Abshire, Hunter Arehart, Ben Cromer and Blake Cross crossed the line in 8:59.09.
The two-day state meet concludes Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m. with finals in the remaining events.
