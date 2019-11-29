STUARTS DRAFT — In a defensive struggle, Stuarts Draft defeated former Shenandoah District foe East Rockingham, 14-7, in the Region 2B football championship game Friday to move on to the state semifinals.
Junior quarterback Henry Cooke scored two rushing touchdowns, made a key interception and picked up a critical first down late to help lead the Cougars past the visiting Eagles.
The defenses took over in the first half, with the teams deadlocked in a scoreless tie.
The Draft offense finally got going in the third period, scoring on a seven-play, 63-yard drive, with Cooke breaking a tackle and scampering in from the Eagles’ 13. Tyler Lingenfelter converted the conversion kick and the Cougars led 7-0 with 8:41 remaining in the third quarter. Cooke’s TD was set up by a 25-yard run by sophomore Aaron Nice.
East Rockingham (8-5) answered immediately, only taking a minute and 10 seconds to score the tying touchdown.
East Rockingham senior running back Colton Dean broke free and scored from the Cougars’ 19 after a face mask penalty was called on Stuarts Draft.
Angel Cortez was successful on the PAT and the score, tying at 7-all.
A high snap on a Stuarts Draft punt nearly cost the Cougars a huge chunk of field position, but senior Freddie Watkins leaped high, snared the ball and rushed and angled punt which rolled all the way to the East Rock 10-yard line, pinning the Eagles deep in their own territory.
“It helps to have a 6’4” high jumper,” said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd.
As far as field position, the Watkins punt put the Cougars in good shape as the Eagles could only come up with a 15-yard punt after the Cougars’ defense held.
With great field position, Cooke failed to convert on three straight passes, but on fourth down, found an opening in the Eagles’ defense and ran in himself from the 21 for the deciding score. Lingenfelter was again successful and the Draft went up 14-7 with 3:29 left in the period.
“He’s (Cooke) a battler,” Floyd said. “He kept his cool.”
The Cougars defense came up big again as the Eagles drove to the Cougars’ 20. But on fourth down, East Rock couldn’t convert as the quarter ended.
A pass interference penalty on the Cougars moved the ball to midfield, but Cooke intercepted Tyce McNair on the next play.
After the teams held on defense and exchanged punts, the Cougars were able to run out the clock as Cooke gained six yards on a key third down and two play from the East Rock 46.
“Coach said if I got the first down we’d be in the final four, so you’d better get it,” Cooke said.
The Cougars (12-1) now move on to the state semifinals where they will host Thomas Jefferson (Richmond), a 30-28 winner over King William in the Region 2A championship.
“We love playing at home; we need the community to get behind this football team and it allows us to keep our routine,” Floyd said.
Kickoff is set for 1 or 2 p.m. next Saturday.
“That was a heck of a ball game,” Floyd said. “Perseverance paid off. We kept battling and were able to make one more play. That was a great job by the defense.”
