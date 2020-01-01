High school football state championships on Christmas Day? Don’t laugh too hard. The end of fall football is creeping ever closer to that magical day.
Riverheads and Stuarts Draft played in their respective state title games at Salem Stadium on Dec. 14 — that’s 11 days before Christmas for those not counting. That date marked the latest the season had ever concluded for the Gladiators.
And that’s a trend that has gone relatively unnoticed until now. There have been a few whispers that the seasons are getting too long, but the whispers have now become a full-throated chorus shouting the time has come to shorten the seasons.
To put things into perspective about how the seasons have slowly crept deeper and deeper into December, we have to look no further than Riverheads, which owns seven championships. When the Gladiators won their first title in 2000, the game was played Dec. 2. The latest date they had played prior to their 2019 crown was Dec. 12.
The Virginia High School League is now looking into ways to possibly shorten the season, ranging from eliminating a round of playoffs, cutting out bye weeks during the regular season, reducing scrimmages during the preseason from two to one, or, the most dire proposal, cutting out a regular season game, which would almost be considered a nuclear option to most. Hacking off a regular season game definitely will not fly with school administrators, who need the gate revenue to pay the athletic bills.
The postseason used to have four-team regions, but in recent years that number has grown to eight, creating another week of football. It is time to go back to four teams, which will eliminate all the losing-record teams that have polluted the postseason. This postseason alone had 28 schools across the six classifications with losing records.
Riverheads was forced to play a one-win Rappahannock County in the Region 1B playoffs. The previous two years saw winless Stonewall Jackson and Cumberland make the Region 1B postseason, which was an absolute joke.
Gladiators head coach Robert Casto said it is high-time to go back to the four-team system.
“I have been saying all along that the season is too long,” he said. “I am a firm believer there is one too many playoff games. There might be teams left out with good records. I remember in 2002 we just made it into the playoffs as the fourth seed with a 9-1 record.”
Casto is also in favor of taking away one scrimmage, and then the football season would be ending around Thanksgiving.
He is adamantly opposed to losing the bye week.
“Losing the bye would create a scheduling nightmare,” he said. “Football is not like other sports that can play three or four times a week. We only get one game a week.”
The seven-time state champion coach also pointed out how the long season is having a ripple effect on the winter and spring sports.
“I don’t think anyone took into account what is happening to the other sports,” he said. “When they moved the football calendar, that affected the winter sports, which in turn affected the spring sports. Now the spring championships are being played two or three weeks after school is out. That is tough on the kids and coaches who are planning vacations.”
Dropping the extra playoff week would not have a huge financial impact on individual schools. Schools do not receive any gate revenue from the postseason as it all goes to the region or VHSL. Concession sales are all the host school loses if a game is cut out.
The football season is the longest on the VHSL calendar, stretching from usually Aug. 1, but some years late July, until the middle of December, which is roughly 20 weeks for the 12 teams around the state that make the championship games. The Gladiators and Cougars played five weeks after the first official practice for winter sports. The first games for the winter season started Dec. 2.
Area athletic directors are in full agreement with the idea of shortening the season. Most are in favor of eliminating a playoff game and then taking out a scrimmage date.
“High school football is following college where it seems every team is in a bowl,” Buffalo Gap Athletic Director Andrew Grove said. “In our region [Region 2B], eight out of 11 teams make the postseason.
“I could see going back to four-team regions and that being fair,” he said. “That would put the stress back on being successful during the regular season. I would like to go back and see how many teams seeded lower than four have ever won a state title.”
Parry McCluer Athletic Director and boys’ basketball head coach Mike Cartolaro said the VHSL is making a smart move in exploring a reduction of weeks.
“The 20 weeks are simply too long,” he said. “Participation numbers are dropping and I believe the length of the season is a contributing factor. A number of schools are struggling to keep football numbers up, and we, as administrators, have to do everything in our power to keep kids interested in playing.”
However, Fort Defiance Athletic Director Mark Mace had a different perspective. He is opposed to taking away a playoff game, instead he likes eliminating one scrimmage and the bye week during the regular season. Other athletic directors do not want the bye week touched, citing the flexibility the open date gives in scheduling.
“I want to keep the eight-team regions,” Mace said. “Football pays for a lot of regional events that don’t fully support their costs. That lost regional game is revenue the region is not going to have.”
Mace also said if football goes to a four-team region then all the other sports should as well to be consistent across the board.
The Fort AD also pointed out the various sizes of regions across the state.
“Our region [Region 3C] has 16 teams,” he said. “Cutting down to four out of 16 teams is far more drastic than four in smaller regions with nine or 11 teams. I am fine with the 50 percent representation in our region, but not 25 percent if we are cut to four. With the eight teams we have that don’t make the playoffs, that is an entire region in some parts of the state.
“The last football teams to make the playoffs here are usually 6-4 or 5-5,” Mace said. “And I don’t want to see teams in other sports eliminated that have legitimate chances of making the state with the reduction to four.”
With the season extending well into December, boys’ basketball teams feel the biggest impact. Basketball coaches have to wait around for weeks to get their full squads, which often means postponements that cause a loaded backend of the schedule, necessitating three or four games per week, or playing early-season games with jayvee players.
Stuarts Draft was caught in that vortex in early December when the football team was making its historic run. The Cougars had trouble finding enough nondistrict games to fill out the schedule, so they loaded up on tournaments. They couldn’t leave the tournament hosts high-and-dry by suddenly pulling out, so Draft played in back-to-back tourneys without its seven football players.
Given the success of the Gladiators’ football program, Riverheads boys’ basketball head coach Chad Coffey might be the poster child for late-starting seasons. Coffey, who is in has eighth year guiding the team, has never had his full squad before Thanksgiving.
“That is all I have ever known here,” said Coffey after his team played only its second game on Dec. 27. “Taking one or two weeks off the football season would be good. That is a lot of wear-and-tear on the football kids with the length of the season.”
Coffey knows something about long football seasons as he was on the Bridgewater College team that played in the 2001 Stagg Bowl for the Division III national championship.
Although his team is playing catch-up on the fly without any scrimmages, Coffey, who coached the Buffalo Gap girls to back-to-back state titles in 2008 and 2009, does see a silver lining to the late start this year.
“Most teams have played five or six games before Christmas, and then use the break to work on things,” he said. “Our schedule gives us a week off in January, which we will use to fix things. That break will be a huge benefit for us instead of having to play straight through.”
If change is on the way, don’t look for any until the 2021 season since most of the schedules are in place for 2020, which is the final year of the current two-year scheduling cycle.
The bottom line is the football season has to be shortened whether on the front end or the back. If not, sooner rather than later, we will find ourselves playing state championships at Christmas.
