Stuarts Draft landed five first-team spots and four second-team berths on the Virginia High School League’s Class 2 all-state football team released Monday.
The Cougars enjoyed a historic 2019 season, reaching the Class 2 state championship game for the first time in school history. Appomattox County knocked off the Cougars 42-21 in the title game on Dec. 14 at Salem Stadium. Draft finished the season with a 13-2 record with both losses coming to state champions as Riverheads won its fourth straight Class 1 championship.
Draft grabbed two first-team offensive berths with junior Will Jones at down lineman and senior Freddie Watkins at wide receiver. On the defensive side, junior Latrell Fomby earned a first-team spot at down lineman, while junior Jayden Watkins joined him at end. Senior Jo-’el Howard is a first-teamer in the secondary.
Draft had two berths apiece on the second-team offense and defense. On offense, senior Kasey Branch is the tight end, while Howard garnered a wide receiver spot. Branch, who was voted The News Virginian’s Defensive Player of the Year, received a second-team selection at linebacker, and Freddie Watkins is the punter.
