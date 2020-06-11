The Virginia High School League took steps toward a potential return to high school sports by reinstating out-of-season practice starting Monday.
The announcement was made in alignment with Gov. Ralph Northam’s “Virginia Return to School Plan” that came earlier in the week. The ruling would suspend the annual VHSL’s annual summer dead period for athletic teams, scheduled for June 29-July 4. This only applies to the 2020 school year.
According to Northam’s plan, all school divisions must submit health plans to the Virginia Department of Education to ensure they are in compliance with the Virginia Department of Heath and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mitigation strategies.
Once those plans are approved by the Virginia Department of Education, and schools can implement those plans safely, schools can start practice activity. Additionally, all athletes must have an updated physical on file by July 1 to participate in activities, as physicals from the previous school year expire on that date.
“The VHSL Executive Committee believes that getting students back into some level of education-based activities will be supportive of their physical and mental health and well-being,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun in a written statement. “Allowing students and coaches the opportunity to begin out-of-season extracurricular activities and athletics will allow school communities the ability to begin moving in a positive direction.”
Haun noted that students athletes across the Commonwealth have been out of action for more than three months. He said that conditioning and acclimation to programs are critical for coaches and athletes as they prepare for the upcoming fall season.
The VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee continues to work its way through compiling a list of guidelines for reopening sports and activities this fall. Haun said the committee is finalizing its plans to align with Gov. Northam’s “Return to School Plan”.
The VHSL Executive Committee meets on June 25 and is expected to unveil more details regarding the status of fall sports and activities following that meeting.
“Any decisions moving forward will be made in compliance with the Governor’s orders and will continue to be made with the best interest of our student-athletes,” Haun said. “Safety will always be our number one priority.
