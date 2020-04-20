Boxing is one of the oldest sports on record.
The ancient Egyptians boxed; so too did the ancient Greeks who included the sport in their Olympic games. Modern boxing appeared in England in the 1600’s and organized amateur boxing was launched in 1880. Boxing made it back to the Olympics in 1904 at the St. Louis games. The United States was the only country that entered any boxers at those games and, as a consequence, took home all the medals.
The nickname for boxing, “the sweet science,” was a product of an English journalist named Pierce Egan who first used the phrase in 1813. His reasoning was that the sport required toughness, forward thinking and tactics.
Locally, boxing also has its roots in Augusta County. Augusta Military Academy was founded in 1874 by Charles Roller, who served in J.E.B. Stuart’s cavalry during the Civil War. The school was originally called Augusta Male Academy, but Roller soon introduced a military aspect to the school and changed the name to Augusta Military Academy in 1890. The school closed in 1984. Currently, the school grounds are owned by a private individual, but located on the former AMA grounds is a wonderful small museum that tells the more than 100-year story of the school. The museum is currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but can be visited once society opens back up again.
But, back to the boxing. AMA fielded its first boxing team in the winter of 1924-25. The team did not compete against other schools until the following year. By the 1929-30 season, the school boasted one of the best boxing teams in the state, and its schedule included many freshman college teams such as Virginia Military Institute, Washington and Lee, and the University of Virginia.
The winter of 1929-30’s team went undefeated and won the state championship. The team captain for the team was Mike Copps, while the rest of the roster included G.B. Bovee, John Powell, Jack Woods, Bill McClung, Mel Founds, Jimmy Davila and William Quisenberry. Copps and Founds won their state championship bouts by knockouts to help bring the state boxing title home to Fort Defiance.
