Just take a look at this baseball team.
You think uniforms have changed just a little since baseball started being played on every sandlot in America in the early 1800s? Today’s photograph of this “Jim dandy” baseball team comes from readers Jason Miles and Dennis Morgan of Morgan-Miles Picture Frames in Staunton. They found this wonderful picture of a baseball team at a local auction.
Take a close look at these uniforms. For instance, the pants of the fellow who is fifth from the left have pinstripes on them. And most of the players have ties, a few of which have polka dots. I would say that these guys are probably from the early 20th century or so judging from the uniform style and the bowler hat worn by the jaunty looking coach in the tipped back chair.
Another clue is the catcher’s mask hooked to the belt of the player who is second from the right. Baseball’s catcher’s mask didn’t really appear until the 1870s and were originally rather narrow because they were just modified fencing masks. Around 1910 a new design that was a lot wider than the traditional fencing mask hit the market. These “open vision” or “wide sight” catcher’s masks were being used everywhere by 1911. Although it is hard to tell, the mask in this photo looks like the wider mask.
The first record of baseball teams wearing matching uniforms is that of the New York Knickerbockers who took the field on April 4, 1849 wearing blue wool pants, white flannel shirts, and straw hats. At one time in the late 1800s many uniforms had different patterns and colors depending on the player’s position.
There remains, of course, the question of where this team hailed from. Because the auction was local, there is a good chance that this photograph is local as well. The other thing that is noticeable about this team is that they are NOT wearing the knee length knickers and stockings that most baseball teams wore at this time.
In fact, their uniforms look decidedly military in nature. Although we don’t know anything about this team or who it represented, we do know that every belt buckle sports a big “A.” Now that could stand for “Athletics.” But it could also stand for “Augusta Military Academy.” AMA as it was known, was established in 1874 in Fort Defiance. It closed in 1984.
Perhaps some of our readers can help me out on identifying this team, but until then, I am voting for this being an AMA baseball team. I wonder what their record was and who they played?
