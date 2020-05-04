It was not until 1966 that schools in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County were fully integrated. And even though they might not have received as much notoriety, the African-American students in our area played and competed in sports with as much vim and vigor as their white counterparts. There were some legendary teams and athletes that came out of that segregated system that oftimes don’t get our full attention in the history books.
One of those teams was the Booker T. Washington boys’ varsity basketball team of 1940 that won the state basketball championship, perhaps one of the first high school state championships from our area. “Booker T. 5 cops crown,” read the headlines in the newspaper on March 11, 1940.
Booker T. Washington High School in Staunton was only in its fourth year of existence in the 1939-40 school year. The modern brick high school, built with Depression-era stimulus money, had first opened its doors in the fall of 1936. It replaced another school by the same name that was inadequate as a place of learning.
One of the important additions to the new Booker T. Washington was an auditorium/gymnasium and locker rooms for students. That addition almost didn’t happen when higher-than-expected costs caused the auditorium/gymnasium to be cut from the construction project in order to save $2,482. When word of this penny pinching got out, the city’s African-American parents appeared before the school board and petitioned the city to not cut corners, especially with the auditorium/gymnasium. Their concerns were heard and when the contract was signed the $2,482 was returned to the project.
And so, for the first time ever, the African-American community in Staunton had an indoor space for athletic competitions. The community embraced the facility and competitions in the gym drew packed crowds.
In 1940, the community really had a team to cheer for. On March 11 of that year the Golden Eagles of Booker T. captured the 13th annual Virginia High School basketball tournament by beating Richmond’s Armstrong High, 45-35. The game was played at Virginia State College in front of a crowd of 1,500.
Although the Golden Eagles dominated most of the game, Armstrong rallied with just under four minutes left to pull within one, 32-31. The Staunton team then went on a scoring spree to lock up the win. For Booker T. Washington, Reuben Dawson, who won the most valuable player of the tournament award, and Walter Brown, Booker T.’s “sharp-shooting forward,” led the surge.
The high scorers for the victorious Golden Eagles in the championship game were Dawson with 19, Brown with 15, and O. (maybe Oliver) Tate with 19. The team was coached by W.E. Davenport.
Although the Golden Eagles won the state tournament, they did lose twice during the regular season — once to a conference opponent and once to a team in North Carolina — for a season record of 13-2. During the season they outscored their opponents 539-219. In a game in January they demolished an Alexandria high school team, 96-11, despite playing most of the game with bench warmers. They also beat a Charlottesville team 59-9.
Bringing home a state title was special enough for all of Staunton, black or white, that it earned headlines in the newspaper, including a large team photo, and the white school board also sent a congratulatory letter to the team. Even though today Booker T. Washington no longer is an active school, it remains a very special place in Staunton’s history and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Many thanks to Samuel P. Tate who allowed historian Laten Bechtel (with assistance from Susie King) to reprint this photograph in their excellent book, “That’s Just the Way it Was: African-American Schools in Staunton and Augusta County," copies of which are available at the Augusta County Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.