James Naismith, a Canadian physical education instructor from Canada, invented the game of basketball in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1891, out of desperation. He was looking for a way to keep his athletes in shape during the winter months. Who knew that its popularity would circle the globe.
The indoor sports game caught on quickly in Augusta County for both boys and girls, in the country and the city. The newspapers are filled with short blurbs of youth teams and school teams from all over the county competing with each other. For the players, it provided good exercise; for the communities, it provided entertainment during the cold winters when people could not be outside playing baseball.
This photo is courtesy of my friend Virginia Davis who happened to have some family roots in Craigsville. One of her family photo albums had this fun picture of nine young boys from Craigsville. According to the basketball that was front and center in the picture, these were the Craigsville Midgets and the year was 1922.
Old newspapers provided me with lots of information about area basketball teams of all ages and gender, including what are called the midget leagues (regardless of the sport) for the youngest players. However, I could not find any information about this exact team.
I did discover, however, that in February of 1922, the county demonstration agent (comparable to the extension agent or the 4-H leader today) helped start a boys and girls club in the Craigsville community. Almost certainly this basketball team was an outgrowth of that effort.
I also found a newspaper article from 1933 in which the boys and girls teams from Craigsville High School played a doubleheader against Valley High of Spottswood (in southern Augusta County and the precursor of Riverheads High School). The Craigsville girls won 39-2, (Ouch!) and the boys won, 32-18. I wonder if any of those players from the 1922 youth team were on the high school team a decade later?
Instead of today when the girls and boys teams play at opposing schools (for instance the Fort girls would play at Stuarts Draft and the Stuarts Draft boys would play at Fort Defiance), the boys and girls teams of the past would engage in a double header.
In 1931, Craigsville lost two at Middlebrook. The Middlebrook girls won, 13-7, and then the boys were victorious, 19-14. In 1946, Craigsville took on Fishersville. In back to back games the “Craigsville lasses” beat Fishersville 23-13 and then the boys won, 24-15.
