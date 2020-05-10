Today’s fun Vintage Valley sports story comes from reader Charles Ramsey who sent me this photograph of the 1958-1959 Craigsville High School football team. Charles was a senior at Craigsville that year and was on the football team.
Those were the days when there was one giant consolidated school, Wilson Memorial High School in Fishersville, and then a few little high schools scattered around the county in the furthest reaches of the county. Craigsville High School was probably one of the smaller schools. Certainly it was one of the most remote, being located in the town of Craigsville in southwestern Augusta County.
Although the Craigsville area was settled in the early 1700s, it really didn’t become a town until the 1850s when the Central Virginia Railroad came through. A railroad stop and depot were established on a piece of land purchased from James Craig in 1853 and soon the town of Craigsville was born. By the early 1900s the area was booming as a huge cement factory and other industries had been established in the area.
In 1906 a one-room schoolhouse was built for the children of the area and that was replaced by a larger brick building in 1917 that housed all grades. In 1932 a larger school was built a short distance away from that 1917 building for grades 7-12. The new building was Craigsville High School and the older brick building became the elementary school.
Craigsville High School ceased to exist in 1962 when a new consolidated high school, called Buffalo Gap, was built to serve the western part of Augusta County. What had been Craigsville High School was enlarged and became what it is today Craigsville Elementary School. That 1932 school building has been added onto and enlarged several more times over the years, the latest in 1999.
But the seniors at CHS in the 1958-1959 school year weren’t looking too far in the future. They were excited about the here and now. Everyone was extra excited about the football team because it was the first time that the school had ever fielded a team.
“Coach Ward really wanted a football team and he was able to find some old purple uniforms for us to use,” remembered Charles Ramsey of that late summer and fall season.
The inaugural season was announced by Craigsville principal Paulus E. Price in the local newspaper. He added that home games would be played under the lights of the school’s field. Because the decision to field a team came late in the summer, the school had to scramble to put together a competition schedule.
Coach W.D. Ward held tryouts for the new team in late August and 25 boys showed up. Coach Ward explained to the press that because football was “a new endeavor” it would take time for the team “to gain experience and become acquainted with the intricacies of a new sport.”
There must have been much excitement in the community as the opening game drew near. In the days before that contest, the team elected its captains, Cletus Myers and Bernard “Ikey” Nycum. Myers was a 201-pound fullback and Nycum was a 166-pound tackle. Both were stars in other CHS sports.
Craigsville was in a district with other small schools. Some in Augusta predicted that Craigsville’s example would provide a reason for other small schools like Monterey, North River, and Middle River to start football programs.
Despite their enthusiasm, however, the first football game in Craigsville High School history was a loss to Valley High School of Covington, 31-0.
The second game also proved difficult for the struggling Tornadoes when they traveled to Fishersville and lost to powerhouse Wilson Memorial, 44-0. But that, too, was record-setting. When Craigsville traveled to Wilson in late September, it marked the first time in history that two Augusta County schools met on the gridiron.
Victory finally came to Craigsville the next week when the Tornadoes rallied after trailing 7-0 at the half to beat Greenbrier Military School from Lewisburg, W.Va. The final was 14-13 in favor of the home team of Craigsville. The newspaper noted that Coach Ward was “deliriously happy” with the win.
For the record, the first touchdown in Craigsville history came in the second half after the Tornadoes faked a punt. Running back Ronnie Via then took the ball on his own 33-yard-line and raced all the way for the score. The winning score, and the second touchdown in CHS history, came when Myers passed to Ronnie Via who hauled down the throw and scampered into the end zone.
Craigsville took that enthusiasm into its last home game of the season against Natural Bridge Camp. Another win, however, was not to be as the team played what was described by the newspaper as their “poorest display of football of the season.” In a game they should have won, the disorganized CHS team was thrashed, 39-0.
For their final game of their inaugural season, Craigsville took on Greenbrier a second time, this time traveling to Lewisburg to challenge the Captains on their home turf. Despite dominating the game, the Craigsville Tornadoes had to settle for a tie after their only TD was called back. In a game that was dominated by defense, Craigsville’s Floyd Harris was the best of the best when he saved the day with two interceptions.
At the end of the game Craigsville dominated in the stats, turning in 16 first downs to Greenbrier’s 7, racking up 92 yards rushing to their 45, and tallying 112 yards passing to the home team’s 46. However, the Tornadoes also led in two other stats: 3 fumbles and 95 penalty yards.
For the purple-clad Tornadoes it was exciting to get their first season under their belts and finish with a 1-3-1 record. In that first year they had won just one game and scored only twice, but it was a start. Little did they know that the Craigsville High School football team would only be in existence three more years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.