Today’s photo of the Lee High School football team from 1927 is courtesy of Jason Miles and Dennis Morgan of Morgan-Miles Picture Frames in Staunton.
They let me borrow a page from a scrapbook that they found that was obviously put together by an athlete from the school. On the page were photos of three of the boys’ teams from the 1927-1928 school year — football, basketball, and baseball. In addition, there was a photo of the man who coached all three teams as well as scores from each of the games that year.
Let’s start with the football team, which I find very interesting, especially considering the controversy that has rippled through our community during the last few years regarding the name of the school, Robert E. Lee High School, a.k.a. Staunton High School.
Just to bring you up to speed on the naming and renaming issue, the high school in the city of Staunton was called Staunton High School originally. Then in 1914 it was changed to Robert E. Lee High School at the request of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. This was done nearly 50 years after Lee’s death and at the height of Jim Crow repression in the South. And, as you know, last year the school went back to its original name and is now, once again, called Staunton High School.
Even though the name was changed in 1914, the school was just as often referred to as Staunton High School until the 1926-27 school year. That was the year that the “new” high school was built on Churchville Avenue near to the entrance to Gypsy Hill Park (the school is now an assisted living facility and the home of a performing arts theater).
The new school was dedicated on Jan. 19, 1927, and from that point onward, the usage was more and more toward Lee High School rather than Staunton High School.
I say all this to make a point. Although the football players do not have a school name at all on their uniforms, look at the letter being worn on the sweater by the person on the right, presumably the team manager who was Howard Grim. The letter is an “S”, not an “L.”
On the left is Coach A.E. Doran, who was also the boys’ basketball and baseball coach. Doran had been a star at Ohio State as a fullback on the football team. He had also lettered in basketball and baseball as a Buckeye. In the fall of 1927, Doran had 30 athletes try out for the team. This photograph only has 14 players. What we will probably never know is if the others were cut from the team, or played jayvee, or if this photo was only the starters.
We do know that the Lee squad in 1927 was facing one of its hardest seasons, competition wise, in years according to Doran.
He would have to rely on team captain Marshall Baylor at guard. The other returning letter winners were Harper, Brown, Fats Lineweaver, Bradford, Moore, and R. Lineweaver. These players were noted in a newspaper article as being the only ones to have received the “S” last year.
In case you are wondering how the “blue and white tornado”, as one sports journalist called the team, did for the year, here you go. The team started off badly, losing 31-0 to Fishburne and 30-0 to Lane (Charlottesville). Then the local boys caught fire, turning back Lexington 13-6, and surprising Handley (from Winchester) 12-0.
Then on November 11, the Lee team traveled to Harrisonburg and blanked Harrisonburg, 12-0, to take the Valley title. It was the first time since 1922 that an Augusta County school had taken the Valley championship.
The final game of the season ended in an odd way when the Lee football team traveled to Martinsburg, W.Va. When the final buzzer had sounded the teams walked off the field in a 6-6 tie.
