Ah, summertime and the opportunity to go swimming in a public pool.
These two photos from Montgomery Hall Park in Staunton show just that —young people cooling off in a public swimming pool. Look closely and you will see everyone in and around the pool is African-American. And that leads me to an amazing story of a resilient community and the special place they created in the repressive period of history known as the Jim Crow South.
Until the Civil Rights period of the 1960s, African Americans in Virginia and the rest of the South lived under the harsh social and legal system known as Jim Crow.
The idea of “separate and very unequal” insinuated itself into every facet of society. Take parks for instance. Going back to the 1800s, the city of Staunton enjoyed a lovely park called Gypsy Hill. I should say the white residents of Staunton enjoyed Gypsy Hill. The African-American community could visit the park one day a year and swim in the pool on the very last day of the season that it was open. Then the pool was drained for the season. I cringe to think of it even today more than half a century after Staunton’s parks desegregated.
However, in 1947, thanks to the perseverance and leadership of Staunton’s African-American community, a small beacon of light was created in the form of Montgomery Hall Park.
Leaders of the black community, including Dr. C.J. Waller and Rev. T.J. Jemison, convinced the city to purchase the former mansion house and farm known as Montgomery Hall for the African-American community to use for recreation. The city then turned the park over to an African-American committee that set the park rules, established programs, and oversaw the entire operation of the park.
Although not the only African-American park in the state, it was by far the best and drew groups from across Virginia. During many summer seasons (June-Labor Day) visitation topped 18,000. Activities at the park included baseball, softball, tennis, volleyball, horseshoes, croquet, ping-pong and more. Scout groups and others camped at the park; horseback riding was offered. There was even a bowling lane in the old mansion house that was the only African-American run bowling business in the state.
For the first couple of seasons, however, Montgomery Hall had no pool. That changed when a woman in Staunton died and left $10,000 in her will for a pool. The pool opened in 1949 and was embraced by the community. One woman traveled to Tennessee to get her swimming instructor certification and was hired to teach swim lessons to community members of all ages. Bath houses were created in the building above the bowling alley. To swim, adults paid 25 cents a day and children paid twenty cents.
Montgomery Hall’s time as a segregated park ended in the 1960s with the advent of Civil Rights. For a time the park closed and went through a period of neglect.
However in more recent years the city has refurbished the park, moved the parks and recreation headquarters there, and has started to help tell the story with an historical marker and the dedication of many of the places in the park in honor of those community leaders who created such a special place.
The park has also been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
