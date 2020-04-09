Thanks go to Randal Almarode who sent me this very neat vintage sports photograph of the 1937-1938 baseball team from Stuarts Draft High School.
Randal’s father, Leroy Almarode, is the last guy on the right on the front row. The others on the front row from left to right are: Raymond Houff, Haskell Coyner, Jim Williams, Mike Cash, and Thomas Small. Coach E.E. Cox is in the center, middle row with the tie.
Others known to be in the photograph are Vastine Areheart, Irby (Dunk) Fall, and Franklin Sprouse.
Those who have lived a long time in the Greenville and Stuarts Draft areas will recognize many of the names here. At the time that this photograph was taken, students in the Greenville area could choose to either go to Stuarts Draft High School or Spottswood High School. Obviously a good many of them went to Stuarts Draft.
Stuarts Draft High School had been in existence for a number of years by the late 1930s. I do not know when it was founded, but I know the school was there during the flu pandemic in 1918.
In October of 1918 Augusta County (and Waynesboro and Staunton) closed down the public schools as well as all other public gatherings (sound familiar?) in an attempt to slow the spread of a deadly strain of influenza.
“Owing to the prevalence of influenza in this community, it was found necessary, by the Health Authorities, to establish a hospital in the school-house,” noted the newspaper.
That “school-house” was the Stuarts Draft School which was turned into an emergency community hospital to treat local patients. Twenty-seven patients were treated at the Stuarts Draft School and all but one recovered.
The Stuarts Draft High School that these teenage baseball players attended was closed down a decade later, in the fall of 1947, when the high schools of New Hope, Beverley Manor, Fishersville, and Stuarts Draft were shuttered and the students were bussed to the new consolidated high school called Wilson Memorial High School.
Wilson was created from a portion of the WWII army hospital that had been built in Fishersville. When the war ended, half of the more than 100 brick buildings were turned into a unique, consolidated high school and half were turned into Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center.
Stuarts Draft High School was reincarnated in 1970 when the current Wilson Memorial and Stuarts Draft High Schools were constructed.
I went to old newspapers to find out what I could about this SDHS baseball team. While I don’t know their final record, I did find accounts of a few games. An April 20, 1938, account of one game noted that the Draft squad had beaten Spottswood, Waynesboro, and Fishersville earlier in the season, but then was routed on this particular date, 8-1, at the hands of Weyers Cave. After committing 14 errors, the only bright spot for the day was the pitching of Cash.
Another loss came on May 12, 1938. The newspaper headline said it all: “Beverley Manor Humbles Stuarts Draft team, 11-3.” The box score does give us a deeper glimpse into the Draft players’ position: Fall was center field, Almarode pitched, Farkes was on first, Small was in right field, Williams was on second, Houff caught, Ballew was left field, Coyner was the shortstop, and Cash was on third.
On May 14, the Stuarts Draft nine met the Mt. Sidney nine in the county District A high school championship game. Mt. Sidney came away victorious, 3-0. Cash was on the mound for the losing team, scattering just eight hits and allowing only one earned run.
