Fort Defiance head volleyball coach Sue Leonard, The News Virginian’s pick for area coach of the year, likened the success of her team this year to the perfect storm.
The Indians posted a 23-4 record, including winning 15 in a row and going undefeated in the Shenandoah District to win that crown. The team’s only losses were twice to nondistrict powerhouse Rockbridge County during the regular season and then to Rustburg in regional competition and to Lord Botetourt, the eventual state champions.
By finishing in the top eight in the state, Fort posted the best volleyball season for the school in two decades. Such a successful season is why Leonard was also named Shenandoah District Coach of the Year.
That’s a pretty successful season for a team that lost half of its players to graduation.
“We lost a ton of experience,” Leonard said of the players who graduated.
As a consequence, the Indians entered the season with a little trepidation and a lot of unknowns.
“We did return a veteran setter and that made a huge difference,” Leonard said.
The other key, she said, was that she was able to give steady playing time to nearly every player, meaning that everyone had a vested interest in the outcome of every match.
“It was like the perfect storm. It is often hard to get everyone in the game, but we had the right talent with good front row players and good back row players so the pieces fit for that to happen. That also meant that we had two very even teams in practice and that brings out the best in the players,” she said.
Part of the perfect storm also should include a coach who can figure out how all of those pieces fit together.
Enter Leonard, now in her 40th season of coaching. Leonard’s résumé on the court is stellar to say the least and her legacy runs deep. The health and physical education teacher launched her volleyball coaching career at Waynesboro High School, where she coached for nine years. She then moved to Elon University where she coached in the Division I volleyball world.
After a decade-and-a-half at Elon, she spent three years coaching at a high school in North Carolina before she and her husband, coach Larry Leonard, moved back to the Valley. She spent three years at Grace Christian, leading that team to two state championships, before taking the helm at Fort Defiance 10 years ago.
“This year was a lot of fun. It was a very coachable team and the team chemistry was really good. The players had a lot of fun when on court and just played with a lot of volleyball joy,” said Leonard of why her team posted such a stellar record this season.
