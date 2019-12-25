Fort Defiance senior volleyball captain Maddie Painter ended her volleyball career at Fort in grand style, leading the team back to the state tournament despite the Indians’ overall lack of varsity experience.
“She was the main reason that this year’s team was successful,” Fort Defiance head volleyball coach Sue Leonard said.
Painter began playing the sport at age 10 and has been involved in the high school program at Fort since then, serving as a manager in sixth and seventh grade before playing for the junior varsity in eighth grade.
She became a starter at setter as a freshman.
“She has served as team and court captain for her junior and senior seasons because of her knowledge of the game,” Leonard said.
From her setter position, Painter has contributed more than 1,700 assists and 1,100 digs in her career.
“Volleyball has taught me leadership and teamwork,” Painter said. “It has taught me dedication and putting others before yourself. After losing six seniors, it was a rebuilding year for Fort. This year we had a very young team and had no experience playing together. This team practiced really hard to become a cohesive unit on and off the court.”
Under Painter’s leadership, the young Indians finished a perfect 10-0 in Shenandoah District matches.
Despite the Indians’ youth, Painter led the Indians back to the state tournament, where they lost to eventual state champion Lord Botetourt in the state quarterfinals.
Painter plans to attend James Madison University and major in health sciences with a goal to work in radiology.
“Maddie leads by example and through her energetic spirit and enthusiasm on the court,” Leonard said. “I call it ‘volleyball joy’ when you play with the love and passion for the game, and Maddie always shows that every day whether in practice or in matches. We will absolutely miss her experience and positive attitude next year. She will most likely play at the club or intramural level (at JMU), so Maddie will still be involved in the game that is really embedded in her whole persona.”
